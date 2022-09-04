How Can I Restart My Life

Rakshit Shah

Here are the 5 habits I'm sticking to, to help me craft the life I want and deserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWVNL_0hhcfkpA00
Reboot/Restart your life[Image by jigsawstocker on Freepik]

It's like a monthly reset to all your goals and dreams. As it is September it marks the final quarter of the year and it's got me in my feelings. I began the year with so many hopes and dreams.

All the usual suspects like losing weight, and getting fit fell by the wayside pretty quickly, replaced by last nights and infrequent walks. The healthy eating I'm glad to say has stayed on track and along with that triumph, I've been blessed with better skin and more energy.

As for the rest of my non-achievements, I'm left wondering, where did the year go? What do I need to do, to make the most of the last few months of this year? With all these thoughts uppermost on my mind, I thought what better time for me and you to take stock and reboot or reset our lives?

Habit 1: Stop procrastinating

What's the point in having a to-do list if you won't follow it or use it to hold yourself accountable for performing the tasks you need to achieve? Procrastination genius is fear. Once you face that fear on, all things are possible.

Habit 2: Believe in yourself

Believe in yourself as if the world would end without it being true. We are more than willing to wholeheartedly believe in others and encourage them, but we forget to invest emotionally as heavily into ourselves. I will be pouring joy into myself. I hope you will all be doing the same, as we all forge ahead to the end of 2022.

Habit 3: Be choosy and have Positive Vibes

I'm going to be more choosey about who I have around me. Positive energy is everything to me. When you're being creative, trying to reshape the direction of life it's more difficult and sometimes impossible to do it, when you have people around you who doubt your talent/abilities or who simply aren't supportive of your dreams.

Habit 4 - Be a morning person full of energy

I'm committing to getting up an hour earlier than usual. I am at my most creative and productive first thing in the morning. Instead of using this time for myself, I end up giving it away to others - answering overnight emails/requests, instead of using the time to set up my day in a productive way.

I've always been a 100% kind of human so if I say yes, I always make my contributions count, which is great. But I'm increasingly finding a lack of commitment being extended back to me.

I'll be using my extra for me, to meditate and ground myself for the day ahead. I'll also be extending myself to the grace of being more grateful for the privilege of working for myself.

Habit 5 - Achieve your goals, Be fearless when you get Failure

I've realized just before I get to achieve a major goal, I get cold feet and at my worst, I've actually stopped myself from succeeding, by failing to complete an action or follow through with purpose.

And before you ask how can we change the habits we have and introduce new productive one, when we're running out of time? Time waits for no one. The true measure of time is what you do with it, however, in short, that really matters. So tell me - how will you use yours?

Source: Article originally published on 9Mood.

Published by

Technical Geek | Writer | Foodie, Love to explore new things, and whoever wants to learn new things daily, join me!

Rockville, MD
40 followers

