Dream Journey to Art Exhibition Comes True in Amsterdam

Rakshit Shah

[Interview with Artist]: Discover the story behind the artwork as we follow the artist from her hometown in Hungary to Amsterdam Art Exhibition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLCx8_0gEhQQYS00
Art exhibition glimpse at Amsterdam, Netherlands - with artistFanni Bacskó

The winning artwork is entitled “Dream Journey to Art Exhibition” and depicts a young girl dreaming about going to an art exhibition. The girl is holding a painting brush and looking forward to seeing the paintings displayed on the walls. And the dream comes true in the reality, stay connected to see the interview and see her artistic skills – that will amaze you for sure.

We @9MoodOfficial had an exclusive interview with the artist Fanni Bacskó (@fannibacskoart) who created the stunning artwork on display at the biggest art exhibition in Amsterdam.

Yes, you heard it right, we had another interview with Fanni some time back. You can read the previous interview here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7bWz_0gEhQQYS00
Artist and Creator -Fanni Bacskó

Meet Hungarian artist Fanni Bacskó, who developed her skills with paintings for walls, drawing, Sketch, and creating beautiful art pieces.

Credits: Instagram | Facebook | Website

Interview with Artist Fanni

We had a lovely conversation with the artist, and the way she was explaining her dreams and when it becomes true, the story of the journey is so inspiring to all the artists whether they are beginners, mediators, or experts!

"If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It!"

Here are the question-answers we enjoyed while our discussions.

What is worth knowing about the Art Exhibition in Amsterdam?

This is my first exhibition that is an NFT collection too. I'm grateful to be able to make it happen. This is a collection of 420-themed art. The items in this series also exist as NFTs - (Non-Fungible Tokens) - digital images from real-life acrylic paintings. It took a lot of preparation to make everything right. But it was worth it because the collection was already sold out in the first week.

You have a solo exhibition in Amsterdam. How many paintings are there?

Yes. The collection contains 14 paintings and can be visited for 2 months.

How long did you prepare for it?

Almost a year. But I also did a lot of other orders and projects during this time.

What was the inspiration for the collection?

The very first piece of this series was made in 2018, which was a real pioneer. Back then, I wasn't planning this to be a series, but the theme really got me. I just wanted to create something sassy, but with a subtle meaning only for the expert audience. I became aware how much this topic has to say, and how many stereotypes you can poke. And there were always new ideas in my mind. There were so many things I wanted to show, but I didn’t have enough time to manifest them. And in 2021 I began to work less on my other projects and started to focus on this art exhibition's requirements. It was amazing to see, how a piece of art manifests from an idea.

Were there any difficulties while creating?

For me, time is always a factor of difficulty. But I knew I can manage it. I could bring out what was in my mind to show it to the audience.

Which is your favorite piece of the series and what would like to tell about it?

I don’t have a favorite one, I mean I love them all equally, they are all a creation of my mind. Each one of them sends its own message, but they send one also as a collection. Art is priceless because everybody can interpret it in their own way. Therefore I don’t want to influence anyone, in the descriptions of the NFTs I only share my thoughts, the main points about how I see them, or what is worth knowing.

What is the best thing that you love about your work?

I love that I’m free.

What is the most inspirational location in your city? Which inspired you to make career with artistic skills?

It doesn’t depend on locations. What inspires me is my mood e.g. What I’m doing or what I see at the moment. Mostly feelings, people, and my plans are inspiring me. I know exactly what I would like to represent. I know what I would like to say through my paintings and artworks. It is very inspiring to be able to show it, in an exact way that it looks like in my mind. 

(Interview questions - answers were to be continued below, let's see some of her artwork first)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHdcz_0gEhQQYS00
Photoshoot at the art exhibition at Amsterdam - ArtistFanni Bacskó

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfALC_0gEhQQYS00
Art gallery viewArt exhibition at Amsterdam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cONOU_0gEhQQYS00
Art exhibition glimpse at Amsterdam, Netherlands - with artistFanni Bacskó

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdLeF_0gEhQQYS00
Art exhibition glimpse at Amsterdam, Netherlands - with artistFanni Bacskó

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzv9J_0gEhQQYS00
Artist Fanni Bacskó

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrMz1_0gEhQQYS00
Fanni Bacskó

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZL0lG_0gEhQQYS00
Fanni Bacskó

Interview Continued...

What is your greatest achievement in work, if you can't say this exhibition?

One of the paintings called BubbleGum was presented in New York in March 2021 at an online concert with an exhibition.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I’m cheerful, fast, and see (interpret) so many things in a completely different way than others.

Which living person/persons in your profession do you most admire?

Banksy. So sassy I like it.

What is your most treasured possession? 

I don’t know, I love and appreciate my things, but I rather love my adventures and experiences.

What is the thing that You dislike the most in your work? 

The mess
Did you face any fear before hopping into the art career?

Sure. Naturally.
What is your greatest fear?

To paint to myself. That my artworks would be collected in storage and no one would care about them.

If You could, what would you change or improve about yourself?

I should be more diligent.

You can check out more art exhibitions professional pictures and awesome photography here.

Wrapping up...

What should artists do to achieve more success and gain more value in their passion?

What are your thoughts? Comment your answers below in the description.

Follow & See the artist Fanni on Instagram | Facebook | Website

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Artist# Art exhibition# art gallery glimpse# art gallery nearby me# artist nearby me

Comments / 0

Published by

Technical Geek | Writer | Foodie, Love to explore new things, and whoever wants to learn new things daily, join me!

Rockville, MD
28 followers

More from Rakshit Shah

Interview with Artist @fannibacskoart on Instagram

Meet Hungarian artist Fanni Bacskó, who developed her skills with paintings for walls, drawing, Sketch, and creating beautiful art pieces. Art by Artist @fannibacskoart on InstagramInstagram/fannibacskoart.

Read full story

Inspirational Stories To Push You Forward in Your Life (4 Latest Instances)

Inspiring short stories with morals that will make your day and worth reading. A short story when the situation forces you to change your opinion time by time. Often mindset changes according to situations! Let me tell you one instance! After reading this story, for every moment, for everything, your point of view will change.

Read full story

Reason Behind Harry Potter’s Magical Wizardry and Popularity

Harry Potter is a series of seven fantasy novels written by British author J. K. Rowling. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardryjmeguilos/unsplash. We have been through a lot of books and series throughout our life. But why is Harry Potter being magically popular than any other? Among millions of famous and experienced writers, how come Rowling made her debut book a best-seller of all ages? Is it really possible to make your first writing worldwide? Or was that luck or something else?

Read full story

[Book Review] Lifeline – Will They Ever Succeed? – By Chetan Maheshwari

Lifeline - The amazing story revolves around Akhil, Teesha, and Rati. It's all about love, money, startups, corporate politics, and lifestyle. A cover for book Lifeline written by Chetan Maheshwari (Added cover with Permission of book owner)RakshitShah/9Mood.

Read full story

Improve Instagram Stories Engagement

Aside from the Feed, Instagram Stories are the most platform to showcase your message to your audience. With its vertical screen at 15 seconds cut-off, it is often tricky to make and display your content on Instagram Stories. it's also often a priority that Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours, allowing less time for you to extend your Instagram engagement. during this article, I'll share a couple of facts that will assist you together with your Instagram Stories engagement.

Read full story

Flora: A Clever Dog Story (Based on Real-life Events)

It's all about how Flora asked for help to save their puppies and how we nurture them as our family. Flora - A Clever Dog Animated image (Not real Flora)pch.vector/freepik. Disclaimer: This story is based on true events. I am sharing my experience and a real-life story about the journey with all of my pets (Dogs) until now. This story may have emotional incidences, sensitive information, and a hearted attachment with all of our pets. Legally I never adopted any dogs but yes I gave shelter and food to more than 10+ dogs in my entire life!

Read full story

WFH Fever: Are You Sitting in Front of a Computer the Whole Day?

You must read this and follow few steps to make your life healthier. Image By Author | Work From Home - "How to" sit and make yourself healthy.rakshit shah/vocalmedia. Working on the Computers / Laptop may sound a bit like the foremost relaxed job on the planet, but it’s quite the contrary. Do you also sit in front of the computer all day?

Read full story

One Minute Life Hacks To Be Implemented in Your Daily Life

A trick, tip, idea, workaround, or structured method for doing or manipulating something a day-to-day task or activity, is called Life Hacks. One minute life hacks cover imagerakshit shah/vocalmedia.

Read full story

Personal Effectiveness and Self Management

Expert advice to manage your lifestyle and yourself using this simple illustration. Personal effectiveness and self managementvectorjuice/freepik. Management is not only about the art of getting things done through others but it also includes the work done should be ineffective and efficient manner which means our work should be completed while using minimum possible resources. Working efficiently is very important in every field for example- Rakshit and Rax are two employees working in the same organization both got the same work to reach the target of manufacturing 50 chairs per day. Both of them completed it but now the question arises which one among them did it in a very efficient way? The person who has done minimum wastage and proper usage of all the given resources will be the one who efficiently did that work. Life is management it has merits and demerits as well we manage things out whether we are working in any organization or not. So we need to have some detailed study of what you are working on and what you want to achieve so that you can do it most efficiently. Life at times presents unpleasant situations where the ability to tolerate or accept may not be sufficient. We need to step up and face them with courage. Why do we find it so hard to create positive circumstances, a positive future in our life? So, here are a few basic things that you should take care of in your life.

Read full story

Vocal Media Ambassador Program (Make Your Part-Time Career With Writing)

Vocal Media’s Ambassador's program rocking since 25th May 2021! More earning opportunities are waiting for you. Vocal Media logo edited with MS power point | Image by Authorrakshit shah/vocalmedia.

Read full story

New Recipe: Cook Pasta in Easiest Way Today

Tips to cook pasta properly at your Home. Then the pasta is guaranteed to be a success! Enjoy the delicious & yummy Meal!. Clever ways to cook Pasta recipes at homeSonika_Agarwal/Unsplash.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy