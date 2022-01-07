Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Every year, you make new year resolutions. Right?

You resolve to do this and that during the upcoming year.

Where does all that come from?

From a reflection of what you did last year and perhaps, didn’t hit the mark.

What did you fail at this past year?

Let’s start there.

Let us take stock of what you failed at and how you can turn the situation around?

For instance, you might say that you failed to get a picture you took or an article you wrote published.

Well, that’s indeed frustrating.

You did not fail, you were unsuccessful.

It happens sometimes, even to the best of us.

Sometimes the stars do not align and bad timing is all it takes for someone to get passed over for a job, an assignment or simply overlooked when putting together a collection of work.

This does not mean you are a bad photographer or writer, it means that you were unlucky this time around. Keep your chin up, dust yourself off and get back in the saddle. Next time you will have better luck.

You might perhaps say that you failed to save money.

That’s okay!

Nobody is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. Saving money can be difficult, especially if you are not used to it. Start small by setting aside a small amount of money each week and work your way up from there. You can also try to find ways to cut back on your spending. There are plenty of helpful articles and resources online that can give you tips on how to save money.

You might have failed to meet your goals.

That’s okay too!

We all have bad days sometimes. The important thing is to learn from your mistakes and to keep moving forward. Don’t let one failed attempt discourage you from trying again.

Set new goals for yourself and work towards them step by step. You will get there in the end.

Every day brings with it new opportunities.

Look at each opportunity as a chance to learn, grow and become better than you were the day before. If you stay focused on trying your best and growing personally, there is no way that you can fail!

If you are afraid of failure, then all you need to do is stay focused and work as hard as you can, success will come to those who deserve it the most.

Tiger Woods once said, “You have to be both confident in your ability, yet remain paranoid enough about your opponent’s abilities, so you are constantly trying to improve.”

Don’t ever forget that practice makes perfect.

You are what you make of yourself. No one can tell you what you are capable of achieving because only you know what’s in your heart and mind!

“You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them,” said Michael Jordan.

Despite all the people that doubted him, Michael Jordan went out every day with confidence knowing that he was going to give it his all. When you truly believe in yourself, you can do anything that you put your mind to.

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do,” said Steve Jobs.

If you don’t enjoy your work, then it’s going to be tough to put in the extra effort required to be great. Find something that you are passionate about and go for it!

A positive attitude goes a long way, so take care of yourself and remember to always smile. It’s the best way to show the world that you are ready for anything.

You can do it!