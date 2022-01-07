What Did You Fail At This Past Year?

Rajeev Mudumba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmQew_0dfu52ek00
Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Every year, you make new year resolutions. Right?

You resolve to do this and that during the upcoming year. 

Where does all that come from? 

From a reflection of what you did last year and perhaps, didn’t hit the mark.

What did you fail at this past year?

Let’s start there. 

Let us take stock of what you failed at and how you can turn the situation around?

For instance, you might say that you failed to get a picture you took or an article you wrote published.

Well, that’s indeed frustrating. 

You did not fail, you were unsuccessful. 

It happens sometimes, even to the best of us. 

Sometimes the stars do not align and bad timing is all it takes for someone to get passed over for a job, an assignment or simply overlooked when putting together a collection of work.

This does not mean you are a bad photographer or writer, it means that you were unlucky this time around. Keep your chin up, dust yourself off and get back in the saddle. Next time you will have better luck.

You might perhaps say that you failed to save money.

That’s okay! 

Nobody is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. Saving money can be difficult, especially if you are not used to it. Start small by setting aside a small amount of money each week and work your way up from there. You can also try to find ways to cut back on your spending. There are plenty of helpful articles and resources online that can give you tips on how to save money.

You might have failed to meet your goals.

That’s okay too! 

We all have bad days sometimes. The important thing is to learn from your mistakes and to keep moving forward. Don’t let one failed attempt discourage you from trying again. 

Set new goals for yourself and work towards them step by step. You will get there in the end.

Every day brings with it new opportunities. 

Look at each opportunity as a chance to learn, grow and become better than you were the day before. If you stay focused on trying your best and growing personally, there is no way that you can fail!

If you are afraid of failure, then all you need to do is stay focused and work as hard as you can, success will come to those who deserve it the most.

Tiger Woods once said, “You have to be both confident in your ability, yet remain paranoid enough about your opponent’s abilities, so you are constantly trying to improve.”

Don’t ever forget that practice makes perfect. 

You are what you make of yourself. No one can tell you what you are capable of achieving because only you know what’s in your heart and mind!

“You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them,” said Michael Jordan.

Despite all the people that doubted him, Michael Jordan went out every day with confidence knowing that he was going to give it his all. When you truly believe in yourself, you can do anything that you put your mind to.

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do,” said Steve Jobs.

If you don’t enjoy your work, then it’s going to be tough to put in the extra effort required to be great. Find something that you are passionate about and go for it!

A positive attitude goes a long way, so take care of yourself and remember to always smile. It’s the best way to show the world that you are ready for anything. 

You can do it!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new year# 2022# motivation# business# personal development

Comments / 7

Published by

Rajeev Mudumba is a dynamic entrepreneur, executive, business strategist, coach, and advisor. He is also an accomplished author, speaker, and thought leader. Above all, Rajeev is a diehard optimist with a "can do" attitude. Subscribe to Plan B Success podcast on your fav platform or www.planb.live. Also, subscribe & watch on YouTube @ http://bit.ly/2YegieF. Don't forget to share & spread the word!

Ashburn, VA
661 followers

More from Rajeev Mudumba

Do You Need To Be Tough To Make Unpopular Decisions?

While we may be divided on how we see the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, it raises an important topic, how unpopular decisions should be made!. It takes absolute courage to make and live by unpopular decisions, especially if it’s seen as unpopular before it’s made or while being managed.

Read full story

Leadership Isn’t About You!

Every entrepreneur’s journey begins with a vision and a strategy to show up and launch. It’s only after that when the rubber meets the road, are your skills and temperament tested. While critical thinking is an important skill on the road to evolution, there are a multitude of checks and balances that need to be worked on, and that’s execution for you. As operations take off, leadership and management skills take over. You need to be a leader and a manager who leads from the front and oversees from the back.

Read full story
1 comments

Luck Or Hard Work — What Do You Believe In?

If you had a choice, what would you do differently about your life?. Would you have been born somewhere else, in a different country, a different setting? Would you have preferred different choices for yourself; of schools, what you learned, where you learned, where you worked, positions you held, and experiences and emoluments you earned?

Read full story
4 comments

Tell A Story Like A Pro!

The one common theme that transcends geography and language, is stories. Weall love to hear a good story and telling it is a skill you cannot take lightly. Your ability to tell a story can define your trajectory in life. The more people you can keep engrossed and engaged, the better your probability and height of success.

Read full story
1 comments

Ready To Put “Skin In The Game?”

Your risk appetite will either make or break you. Playing to your risk appetite will help you grow, while not doing so can limit your success. Whether risk is a barrier or a means of growth depends entirely on you, the individual.

Read full story

Master Your Mindset And Guarantee Your Success

If you’ve begun reading this, there’s an oft told story that I’ll relate here because it still has relevance today and especially to you!. There were a bunch of frogs in a well.

Read full story

Timing The Market vs. Time In The Market

The best way to perhaps look at life is as a set of decades. When you do so, you start seeing and experiencing trends of how you want to lead your life. Your priorities, wants, and needs change with such timeframes as life progresses.

Read full story

The Language Of Money And How To Master It!

After all, it’s what keeps the economies of the world and our daily lives moving. Businesses want to generate revenues and turn a profit. People crave financial freedom to live life on their terms.

Read full story

Lessons for the Living from the Guest House of the Dying!

Did you know that in India, in a place called Kashi or Varanasi are 3 Guest Houses of Death! It’s a place where dying guests are promised freedom for their souls. In Hindu tradition, it’s believed that irrespective of how you have lived, if you leave your mortal coil in that town, you bear “the fruit of Kashi” or moksha, in other words, salvation; meaning you are released from the cycle of rebirth and as a result, your karma.

Read full story

2021 and Beyond, The New Normal

The last 24 plus months have sent individuals and businesses for cover like never before. While each of us had to adapt to extreme and unfathomable circumstances, at least not as you would expect in the world of current times, it has also shown us how vulnerable we all are when faced with such circumstances.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Passive Income  -  Not A Bed Of Roses!

Passive income seems such an attractive way to make money; while you sleep, while you play, and while you chase your passion. Well, not all of it is true. There is a lot more involved than just following your passion that goes into creating streams of passive or residual income, whatever you want to call it.

Read full story
2 comments

Was The Butter Bitter @ Better.com?

“Betty bought a bit of butter, but the butter was bitter. So, she bought some better butter to make the bitter butter better.”. That’s an old tongue twister you might have recited several times as a kid! Fun, right?

Read full story

Retirement Goals - Are We There Yet?

Many of us have been told that we should start saving for retirement as soon as possible, but not everyone understands why it is so important to do so. After all, some would argue that money is better served in the here and now.

Read full story

Never Stop Thinking!

You’ve probably heard people say to “never switch off your brain” or “don’t take a break from thinking.”. The phrase is usually intended as a reminder to use our brains for problem solving and creative thinking instead of zoning out in front of the TV. But there is also some truth that we should never completely shut down our brains.

Read full story

Fuel Your Success With “Stress and Worry"

If you’re the kind who says that you never worry, I’ll tell you that you’re blatantly lying! There is not a human out there who doesn’t worry, irrespective of their circumstances.

Read full story

What's The Point Of An Office?

Remember the books and articles that extolled body language and shared cues you need to take on how one walks, talks, or makes eye contact to determine what’s going on in their mind? Well, time someone writes that for the new age remote worker and interactions that occur over the computer and mobile screens.

Read full story
13 comments

All That Glitters Is Not Gold!

You might have heard the saying, “All that glitters is not gold!”. It couldn’t be truer anytime than now. Everywhere you turn, you have the next shiny object someone is trying to sell you. Beware and be aware!

Read full story
3 comments

The Feel Good Chemical's Magic!

Motivation and attention have gone from being perennial to fleeting aspects of adults and youth in current times. The incessant influx of information and proliferation of devices as well as the inability to sift through, focus, and concentrate on only what you truly seek is one of the root causes of this.

Read full story

The Golden Era Of Deep Tech - Is This It?

Dual-use deep technology is under the limelight again, this time for reasons it should be. Dual-use technology is the kind of deep technology products and services that can be adapted from the commercial market to serve the needs of the military. It is increasingly important to the U.S. Department of Defense’s innovation strategy and for the defense strategy of any country that nurtures it.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy