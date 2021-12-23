All That Glitters Is Not Gold!

Rajeev Mudumba

Lucas Benjamin on Unsplash

You might have heard the saying, “All that glitters is not gold!”

It couldn’t be truer anytime than now. Everywhere you turn, you have the next shiny object someone is trying to sell you. Beware and be aware!

Appearances can be misleading, my friend.

Don’t ever take anything at face value only. Do your due diligence. If deception is masked as business, you need to learn how to see through it.

Whether you are assessing a business or investment opportunity or who to bring on board as an employee or partner or where to spend your time, make some time to delve deep and review.

Find out about what works and what not and how you’ll fit in this frame.

Seek out external and internal motives that are bringing about this perceived opportunity, examine the adoption and collaboration criteria besides the culture fit, and how that complements your prospects and vision as well. Explorative knowledge is the key to investigating and making these decisions. Trial and error is one approach but may not be best suited for all, especially where there is a larger commitment of time and money.

People can charm and deceive, that’s the truth of who we are.

While you can argue that we are habitually accustomed to being good, and doing good, someone being helpful may not always be in your best interest but, perhaps theirs. Yet, that benefit of the doubt should be given. If not for one another, who else can we trust? But, again, be aware and beware. Learn to look beyond the superficial sparkle.

Never judge the book by its cover.

Do not judge someone by their physical looks or demeanor. Connect with their inner qualities to know them better.

Take refuge in logical reasoning and rational thinking when it comes to decision-making. When you do find something too good to be true, take a step back and think through what’s not revealed, what could be critical, and analyze every angle before you make a decision.

“All that glitters is not gold” is more than an adage.

It’s a belief system that has stood the test of time. It’s relevant today just as it was ages ago. Shine and glitter are great and perhaps, appealing but may not be useful.

Your outlook of life should be one based on your beliefs and to ensure you never regret your decisions, your choices.

Rajeev Mudumba

