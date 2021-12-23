The Golden Era Of Deep Tech - Is This It?

Rajeev Mudumba

Possessed Photography on Unsplash

Dual-use deep technology is under the limelight again, this time for reasons it should be.

Dual-use technology is the kind of deep technology products and services that can be adapted from the commercial market to serve the needs of the military. It is increasingly important to the U.S. Department of Defense’s innovation strategy and for the defense strategy of any country that nurtures it.

The term “dual-use” represents a significant commercial or private sector application and also, government application, especially surrounding a country’s security.

For the military, it offers an attractive means of drawing new players and technologies into the national security fold, while also leveraging the more swift and rapid development cycle of the commercial side.

Deep Tech entrepreneurs are more innovation-focused, primarily scientists or engineers who base their business model on research and go out to solve the biggest challenges that affect the world.

Aren’t these the innovators and visionaries that venture capitalists are seeking out?

Yet, their ventures are generally underfunded.

Why?

Because their gestation cycles are longer than a venture capitalist’s appetite for returns.

The challenge is that the longer gestation periods may leave these ventures craving funds to further their mission. That is where support from the government or a government-sponsored customer helps create the dual-use vision.

It’s a win-win for all parties.

The venture capitalist gets to see the venture avail some governmental funding as well as a government customer for a minimum to no dilution at all, the venture sees its mission progressing along with a large beta client, and the government benefits from the venture’s technology, and the rapid development cycle on the commercial end.

The key challenges or barriers to entry that any venture looking to sell into the government space faces include high administrative costs, daunting security hurdles, stringent measures of registration and maintenance, intellectual property rights ownership, and most of all, an uneven playing field, if you are not well funded, connected or do not have a technology that can make a difference.

That is where the mechanisms of corporate venturing come into play, which by the way is a growing business propounded to be at $75B in 2020 and growing at about 24% annually. This includes startup acquisition through corporate venture capital, support through accelerators and incubators, strategic partnership with entities serving the government, or finding a government customer to service, sharing resources across complementary organizations, and more.

Deep tech companies require patience as commercialization often takes time as the technology needs to mature and viable business models need to form as well.

The role of an incubator or accelerator in this process is immense.

Right from scouting for such deep tech ventures, to ideating in an incubator or finding them through tech challenges, is the beginning point. Later, the shortlisted ventures are provided seed funding, initial and continued education, mentoring, network, and finance development support as they evolve their technologies for the dual markets they will play in. A key component is to make connections for further funding through commercial means, so they are not left without the support they need as they evolve their models.

Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Materials, Biotechnology, Blockchain, Robotics and Drones, Photonics and Electronics, and Quantum Computing are some of the categories you find deep tech ventures in. Several use cases have defense and commercial applicability for what they conceive.

General tech and high-tech ventures have shorter gestation periods, which ensures their funding needs are also limited. They come to market relatively quickly, say between 2–3 years from inception, and their use cases are very much need-based.

Deep tech ventures have longer gestational periods of about 5 years or more, hence they need more time and funds to sustain and their value to the customers is to delight them, to change their paradigm of usage.

We witnessed the power of the deep tech ecosystem in 2020, as Moderna, and BioNTech/ Pfizer took two COVID-19 vaccines from genomic sequence to market in less than a year! Although they did remarkable work at unheard-of speed, they benefitted from the work of many others in the ecosystem including government, academia, venture capital, and big business.

All these will continue to be critical players in the deep tech waves to come.

Published by

Rajeev Mudumba is a dynamic entrepreneur, executive, business strategist, coach, and advisor.

Ashburn, VA
