The New Normal Of Remote Work!

Rajeev Mudumba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39u31j_0dPvkZ6h00
Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

2020, the year of the pandemic, we continued to work from home, be it the makeshift office in the bedroom, the kitchen table, or the loft space you hardly used.

Come 2021, hybrid work arrangements became mainstream. While we continue to struggle to bring people back into offices, remote work has shown that it can leave organizations productive and profitable.

The future of work is changing and I believe, it’s time it did. We no longer are in the industrial age and the ways of managing and tracking people at work that we continue to use are from that age. Remote work has changed all that and will continue to do so.

There was a time when it was believed that we need teams to congregate in one place to be able to create, collaborate, and thrive. Now, it’s been proven that the same can be done virtually as well. Remote work is real and there are no two ways about it.

People need to be treated as individuals who are self-motivated, intellectual, and trustworthy and that is the backbone of any remote work arrangement. Managers also need to evolve to embrace and capitalize on such prospects.

Remote work has taught us new ways of being focused on our tasks at hand while juggling life. We still need to ensure we have the discipline to gather our thoughts before we set to work, inculcate that rigor in our undertaking, find time for breaks to rejuvenate, and double down on execution. With the flexibility to work as we want through the day, and the need to congregate with team members at scheduled meetings to exchange information and collaborate, we get more focused time to attend to our work and impact better.

Discipline allows us to switch contexts throughout the day while taking advantage of the flexibility we have.

Virtual meeting solutions expect a whole new set of relationship-building skills. It’s no longer in person, though it’s face to face. How you connect on virtual platforms is an art unto itself that you need to develop and personalize. The small talk of in-person meetings has also moved to virtual settings and to good effect.

Bonding matters for people to work effectively together.

Trust is paramount in any work relationship and it’s more important than ever in remote work situations. Having faith in each other to do the right thing and be able to collaborate is a must. Leaders need to show their team that they trust them and it’ll go a long way in improving morale and productivity. Of course, training and coaching can be challenging for new team members but can be executed, if the team comes together to support each other.

Performance management also changes with remote work, with a focus on deliverables and their quality than anything else. Focus on accomplishments.

Language, the ability to write and relate are centerstage with remote work arrangements as it’s a key part of interacting and communicating with each other. The more you document and communicate, the better off you are. A lot is lost in assumptions when you are face to face, but in this case, you have to be elaborate and explicit to convey messages.

Employee needs also are different with remote work situations. As leaders, constantly reach out to show that you care and help resolve challenges they may have, be it related to the work environment, infrastructure, connectivity, or just the nature of work they tackle.

Employee benefits also need to be revisited to ensure they hold meaning in the new normal. Be generous with your motivation, communication, and acknowledgment of what the employees are doing to contribute to the team and the organization. Show them you care that they are juggling work and life and that you are with them every step of the way.

Business models are in for a change with all this.

There is more for employees and employers as well. It can be a true win-win if we get ready together to step into the new world of future work!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
remoteepicchiefseducationeconomy

Comments / 0

Published by

Rajeev Mudumba is a dynamic entrepreneur, executive, business strategist, coach, and advisor. He is also an accomplished author, speaker, and thought leader. Above all, Rajeev is a diehard optimist with a "can do" attitude. Subscribe to Plan B Success podcast on your fav platform or www.planb.live. Also, subscribe & watch on YouTube @ http://bit.ly/2YegieF. Don't forget to share & spread the word!

Ashburn, VA
336 followers

More from Rajeev Mudumba

Lessons for the Living from the Guest House of the Dying!

Did you know that in India, in a place called Kashi or Varanasi are 3 Guest Houses of Death! It’s a place where dying guests are promised freedom for their souls. In Hindu tradition, it’s believed that irrespective of how you have lived, if you leave your mortal coil in that town, you bear “the fruit of Kashi” or moksha, in other words, salvation; meaning you are released from the cycle of rebirth and as a result, your karma.

Read full story

2021 and Beyond, The New Normal

The last 24 plus months have sent individuals and businesses for cover like never before. While each of us had to adapt to extreme and unfathomable circumstances, at least not as you would expect in the world of current times, it has also shown us how vulnerable we all are when faced with such circumstances.

Read full story
1 comments

Passive Income  -  Not A Bed Of Roses!

Passive income seems such an attractive way to make money; while you sleep, while you play, and while you chase your passion. Well, not all of it is true. There is a lot more involved than just following your passion that goes into creating streams of passive or residual income, whatever you want to call it.

Read full story

Was The Butter Bitter @ Better.com?

“Betty bought a bit of butter, but the butter was bitter. So, she bought some better butter to make the bitter butter better.”. That’s an old tongue twister you might have recited several times as a kid! Fun, right?

Read full story

Never Stop Thinking!

You’ve probably heard people say to “never switch off your brain” or “don’t take a break from thinking.”. The phrase is usually intended as a reminder to use our brains for problem solving and creative thinking instead of zoning out in front of the TV. But there is also some truth that we should never completely shut down our brains.

Read full story

Fuel Your Success With “Stress and Worry"

If you’re the kind who says that you never worry, I’ll tell you that you’re blatantly lying! There is not a human out there who doesn’t worry, irrespective of their circumstances.

Read full story

What's The Point Of An Office?

Remember the books and articles that extolled body language and shared cues you need to take on how one walks, talks, or makes eye contact to determine what’s going on in their mind? Well, time someone writes that for the new age remote worker and interactions that occur over the computer and mobile screens.

Read full story
3 comments

All That Glitters Is Not Gold!

You might have heard the saying, “All that glitters is not gold!”. It couldn’t be truer anytime than now. Everywhere you turn, you have the next shiny object someone is trying to sell you. Beware and be aware!

Read full story

The Feel Good Chemical's Magic!

Motivation and attention have gone from being perennial to fleeting aspects of adults and youth in current times. The incessant influx of information and proliferation of devices as well as the inability to sift through, focus, and concentrate on only what you truly seek is one of the root causes of this.

Read full story

The Golden Era Of Deep Tech - Is This It?

Dual-use deep technology is under the limelight again, this time for reasons it should be. Dual-use technology is the kind of deep technology products and services that can be adapted from the commercial market to serve the needs of the military. It is increasingly important to the U.S. Department of Defense’s innovation strategy and for the defense strategy of any country that nurtures it.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: AI & ML — The End of Human Slavery Of Work!

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are terms often used synonymously. In basic terms, it’s the intelligence that’s built in machines i.e. computers, and when machines self-observe, self-learn, and evolve, they are more advanced than anything else we know of and can perform tasks on their own while they continue to evolve.

Read full story

Gameplay For Life — By The Decade!

Most people believe that life is a journey and not a destination. This means that the path you take is more important than the final destination. How you live your life is more important than what happens at the end.

Read full story

Opinion: The Pandemic Journey — From Havoc To Hope!

The new year’s eve of 2020 saw many celebrating the promise of a new year while at the doorstep of a new decade with great expectations! Everyone was on a rollercoaster ride of growth and promise with technology rapidly changing how we lived and conducted business. And, then the world came to a screeching halt! An insidious virus escaped somewhere infecting the first human and it caught on like wildfire affecting everyone across the globe.

Read full story
2 comments

Manage Anger And Frustration!

Anger and frustration - who doesn’t struggle with them at various points in life?. Teenagers probably have to bear the brunt of it during their growing years. Just like love and happiness, these two are emotions you just cannot do away with. There is not a relationship under the sun where the impact of these emotions is not felt.

Read full story
9 comments

The Pre-Pandemic Days - What Do I Miss?

One, we hadn’t seen anyone with a mask for months, if not years and now, they are everywhere. I am told China always had them for years but that’s for a different discussion.

Read full story
14 comments

Money Can Buy Happiness!

Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness either doesn’t understand money or happiness. Is there anyone you know who doesn’t work and that too, hard enough to make money?

Read full story
20 comments

Relate A Compelling Story Through Your Presentation - How?

There’s an old adage about public speaking, “Tell them what you’re going to tell them. Then tell them. And then tell them what you told them.”. This is a terrible way to structure a story and yet, amazingly, it appears in myriad presentations I attend across all sorts of disciplines. It’s no wonder that we often feel like we just saw the same talk multiple times! What would happen if instead of focusing on the data, we focused on how to make our presentation compelling?

Read full story
1 comments

How To Predict The Future And Benefit From It?

Did you ever notice that most of us follow trends while a few set such trends? And, it’s the ones that set the trends that are the most successful. Your success doesn’t necessarily depend on setting trends but so long as you have the vision to predict what’s in-store or coming, you can take certain decisions to act before they show up and thus, can take your part in such success. And, when you do, you can continue to build on it and spread your influence.

Read full story
6 comments

Get More Done In Less Time — GUILT FREE!

Guilty because you are not doing enough, guilty because you should be working more, guilty because you should focus better. Don’t worry, this is normal; feeling guilty IS actually normal, but that doesn’t mean it’s productive!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy