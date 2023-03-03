Social Security update: Direct payment worth up to $4,555 to be sent to millions in 10 days

Raj guleria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgtgA_0l6By9io00
Photo by金 运onUnsplash

In ten days, the Social Security Administration will begin sending retirees their March benefits, which can total up to $4,555 and are part of their monthly retirement stipend.

The first wave of payments will be made on March 8, which will mark the start of a total of ten waves. Each wave will represent a 10-day block of the month a person was born in. According to the timetable maintained by the SSA, this first round of reimbursements will be made to individuals who were born between the first and tenth of a given month.

When a person decides to quit their job and start getting benefits, that choice affects how much money they will get from these payments. People who wait until they are at least 70 years old before retiring are eligible for the largest payment. The Social Security Administration (SSA) says that people who retire at age 67 will get a maximum of $3,627 and that people who retire at age 62 will get up to $2,572.

Also read: How to Invest in Stocks?

On March 15, retirees who were born between the 11th and 20th of a given month will be able to get their second payment from the Social Security Administration. People who were born between the 21st and the 31st of the month will receive their final paycheck for the month of March on the 22nd of that month.

There are no caps placed on a recipient's regular Social Security payments based on the amount of revenue or resources they bring in, as these payments are determined entirely by the recipient's cumulative earnings. However, earnings received from the Social Security Administration (SSA)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cash# payment# earth

Comments / 8

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

New York, NY
3K followers

More from Raj guleria

The sun is about to get more active than it has for a decade

An authority has stated that the sun is about to begin a period of high activity that will last for a number of years. This means that there will be more solar flares, which are explosive releases of energy from the sun.

Read full story

Joining a Personal Finance Club: How it Can Help You Manage Your Money

Joining a personal finance club is a great way to learn how to manage your money, save money, and plan for the future. Find out how a personal finance club can help you take charge of your money by reading on.

Read full story
Missouri State

A lottery player thought she won $500. Missouri clerk tells her to ‘look at the screen’

A lottery participant was under the impression that she had won $500. She is instructed to "glance at the screen" by the employee in Missouri. A woman from Missouri, who went to receive her winnings at her neighborhood market, was awarded a reward of $500, which was more than enough for her to throw a party.

Read full story
50 comments

The long-distance couple now has a remote kissing gadget available to them

It was challenging for Jiang Zhongli,a guy whose girlfriend and he were involved in a long-distance relationship, to keep the intimacy of their relationship alive while they were apart. Because they lived in different places, they could only talk to each other over the phone. During this time, Zhongli came up with an idea for an original way to help long-distance couples deal with the problems they face in their relationships. He got the idea to design a piece of technology that would let partners experience intimate moments together in a digital setting.

Read full story

Selena Gomez has the most Instagram followers of any female celebrity.

What distinguishes Selena Gomez from other celebrities on Instagram, though, and why is she so popular there? Let's take a more in-depth look at her presence on social media and figure out why she has managed to garner such a large number of followers.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Woman Finds $15,000 in a Bag at a Gas Station

A lady in Michigan who had to walk to work after her vehicle broke down had the worst of times and the best of times when she discovered almost $15,000 in a Ziploc bag along the road. It was the worst of times because her car broke down, but it was the best of times because she found the money. Since her green Jeep Liberty broke down and she was unable to afford to restore or replace it, Dianne Gordon, who is 65 years old, has been walking 2.7 miles each way to and from work, five days a week. Gordon's trip to the grocery store, where she works as a butcher behind the deli counter, takes her about an hour to walk there. "I did not have a choice in the matter. I needed to maintain a good mindset. On Tuesday, Gordon shared his thoughts with the Washington Post. Then came the moment of her realization. Continue reading to find out where Gordon discovered the money and what has transpired in the time since she made the discovery.

Read full story
2 comments

The reality of the 300-year-old "Mermaid mummy" caught in the Pacific Ocean

What really happened to the "Mermaid Mummy" that was said to be 300 years old and "captured in the Pacific Ocean"?. The so-called mummified mermaid revered in Japan has been shown to be nothing more than a fabric made of cloth, paper, and cotton embellished with various pieces of fish.

Read full story
2 comments

Social Security update: First of two March SSI payouts for $1,828 arrives in 2 days.

Beneficiaries who receive additional Social Security income will receive one of two checks in March in 11 days. On March 1st, you will receive the first payment of $914, which will be sent out to you. According to the plan laid forth by the Social Security Administration, recipients will get a total of $1,828 for the month of March since they will get two payments of the same amount. The first payment will be issued on March 15, and the second payment will be issued on March 31.

Read full story
46 comments

Single Mom Marries Her Best Friend in her last time.

A significant life event that many individuals eagerly anticipate is getting married. Putting on a wedding gown and walking down the aisle while being surrounded by the people you care about most in the world is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most people. However, life can be unpredictable at times.

Read full story
108 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy