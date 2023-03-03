Social Security update: Direct payment worth up to $4,555 to be sent to millions in 10 days

Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

In ten days, the Social Security Administration will begin sending retirees their March benefits, which can total up to $4,555 and are part of their monthly retirement stipend.

The first wave of payments will be made on March 8, which will mark the start of a total of ten waves. Each wave will represent a 10-day block of the month a person was born in. According to the timetable maintained by the SSA, this first round of reimbursements will be made to individuals who were born between the first and tenth of a given month.

When a person decides to quit their job and start getting benefits, that choice affects how much money they will get from these payments. People who wait until they are at least 70 years old before retiring are eligible for the largest payment. The Social Security Administration (SSA) says that people who retire at age 67 will get a maximum of $3,627 and that people who retire at age 62 will get up to $2,572.

On March 15, retirees who were born between the 11th and 20th of a given month will be able to get their second payment from the Social Security Administration. People who were born between the 21st and the 31st of the month will receive their final paycheck for the month of March on the 22nd of that month.

There are no caps placed on a recipient's regular Social Security payments based on the amount of revenue or resources they bring in, as these payments are determined entirely by the recipient's cumulative earnings. However, earnings received from the Social Security Administration (SSA)