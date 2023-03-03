A lottery player thought she won $500. Missouri clerk tells her to ‘look at the screen’

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

A lottery participant was under the impression that she had won $500. She is instructed to "glance at the screen" by the employee in Missouri.

A woman from Missouri, who went to receive her winnings at her neighborhood market, was awarded a reward of $500, which was more than enough for her to throw a party.

However, the cashier at Dierbergs Market in Fenton informed the lottery winner that she had actually earned a lot more money than she had originally thought.

"I believed that I had earned $500." The lottery participant said, "Turns out, I missed some words," in reference to the Triple Cherry Crossword game, which awards players with rewards based on the number of words they discover.

The lottery player, who wished to remain unidentified, shared their story with officials from the lottery. "When I brought the ticket in, the employee scanned it and said, 'You better look at the computer,'" the player recalled.

Lottery officials say that she found 10 words on the ticket, which made her the winner of the $100,000 jackpot prize.

The Triple Cherry Crossword game has seven different prizes available, and one of those prizes is $100,000.

The woman stated that she intends to put the money away for her golden years.

About 20 miles to the southwest of St. Louis is where you'll find Fenton.

