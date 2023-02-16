Georgia authorities will reveal the grand jury report on the Trump election dispute.

Raj guleria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INp1A_0kpXK3nX00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

  • It is up to Fani Willis, the district attorney for the county located in the Atlanta metropolitan region, to determine whether to accept their suggestions and continue with the charges.
  • The report from the Georgia grand jury could reveal a potential legal threat to Trump.
  • When sections of a report concerning Donald Trump's effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 race in Georgia are made public today, we may get a sense of the way one of the numerous investigations against him is headed.
This is the key question that may be answered by the report that was written by a special grand jury in the county of Fulton in Georgia. We won't be able to view the entirety of it today, but what is made public may shed some light on the conclusions the jurors arrived at after spending months listening to testimony from former Trump officials, state lawmakers, and other individuals familiar with his effort to prevent Joe Biden from winning the state's electoral votes.

At the very least, the answer to that question may be considered to be "no" by the individuals serving on the jury. On the other hand, they could suggest filing charges against other officials who testified in front of them. For instance, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was informed that he was a target of the inquiry. Reportedly, the state's lieutenant governor Burt Jones and the head of the Georgia GOP were also informed that they were a target of the probe.

