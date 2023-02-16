Georgia authorities will reveal the grand jury report on the Trump election dispute.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

This is the key question that may be answered by the report that was written by a special grand jury in the county of Fulton in Georgia. We won't be able to view the entirety of it today, but what is made public may shed some light on the conclusions the jurors arrived at after spending months listening to testimony from former Trump officials, state lawmakers, and other individuals familiar with his effort to prevent Joe Biden from winning the state's electoral votes.

At the very least, the answer to that question may be considered to be "no" by the individuals serving on the jury. On the other hand, they could suggest filing charges against other officials who testified in front of them. For instance, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was informed that he was a target of the inquiry. Reportedly, the state's lieutenant governor Burt Jones and the head of the Georgia GOP were also informed that they were a target of the probe.

followers of blogs on politics in the United States, good morning! When sections of a report concerning Donald Trump's effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 race in Georgia are made public today, we may get a sense of the way one of the numerous investigations against him is headed. This is because the report was prepared by a special grand jury. A court issued an order earlier this week that the paper's introduction, conclusion, and a chapter on jurors' fears that certain witnesses were lying be made public, but the other portions of the document were ordered to be withheld, at least for the time being. It is anticipated that Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton county, located in the Atlanta metropolitan region of Georgia, would utilize the report to decide whether or not to seek charges related to the investigations, as well as against whom. This blog will do an in-depth analysis of the document as soon as it is made public.