More earth Needed to Save Humanity from Extinction.

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

The resources that keep mankind alive are running dangerously short, and scientists predict that this will result in the demise of our way of life within the next few decades.

This is regarded as the sixth event in Earth's history that triggered a mass extinction, although it is not the first natural calamity to be the direct cause.

According to studies of fossil records, the current pace of extinction is 100 times quicker than the average rate throughout history.

In case you haven't heard the news, we are presently in the middle of the sixth major extinction catastrophe to occur on Earth, and the rate at which it is occurring is only increasing. A recent broadcast of "60 Minutes" on CBS included a visit by experts from Stanford, who once again sounded the alarm bells.

The author of "The Population Bomb," Paul Ehrlich, who is based at Stanford, was interviewed by Scott Pelley of CBS and said, "Oh, mankind is not sustainable." "You'd need five more Earths in order to sustain our way of life—basically, yours and mine—across the whole globe. "It's not really apparent where they'll be coming from."

Ehrlich, who gained a bit of a reputation as an alarmist following the publication of The Population Bomb in 1968, says that the root cause of our current crisis can be boiled down to the following statement: the increase in the human population is depleting the resources that are necessary for our survival, including the biodiversity that is necessary for its maintenance. "Humanity is very busy sitting on a branch that we're chopping off," he remarked. "We're sawing off the limb right now."