Elon Musk made a DONATION of Tesla shares with a combined value of $1.95 billion.

In response to an email asking for information on which charity received the donations, Tesla did not react right away.

According to a filing that was made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk gave shares to charity in the amount of $1.95 billion last year. Tesla is the most valuable carmaker in the world.

According to the filing, Musk contributed around 11.6 million shares between the months of August and December of the previous year. The statement does not specify which charity or organization received the donations.

The current owner of around 13% of Tesla is the second-wealthiest individual on the planet.

In 2021, Musk made a donation of around $5.73 billion.

Analysts have hypothesized that Musk may come out ahead if he gave away some of his Tesla stock by donating it to charity. This is because shares given to charities do not have to pay the capital gains tax that they would have to pay if they were sold.

In 2012, Musk became a signatory of the Giving Pledge, a vow made by several billionaires to donate at least half of their wealth to charitable causes either during their lifetimes or after they pass away.

In 2001, he established the Musk Foundation, which, among other things, provides financial assistance towards the "creation of safe artificial intelligence to benefit mankind." This information is taken from the foundation's official website.