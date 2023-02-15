The US shoots down UFOs with 84 kg missiles.

Photo by Terence Burke on Unsplash

All of them were brought down by the AIM-9X Sidewinder, which was the sort of missile that was used.

At least one thing has become evident in recent days, and that is the kind of armament that was employed by the United States to knock the balloon and three other as-yet-unidentified objects out of the sky. However, the mystery surrounding the balloon itself continues to swirl. This missile is believed to have been used to shoot down the original, alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that was downed off the coast of South Carolina.



The following is the pertinent information:

According to Iain Boyd, the Director of the Center for National Security Initiatives at the University of Colorado, the use of a missile enables the pilot of the jet fighter to maintain a much larger distance from the target, thereby reducing the likelihood that they will be injured in the course of their mission. According to him, "it would have to travel significantly closer to the target in order to deploy a cannon, and there have been reports of interference with the aircraft sensors." This is in contrast to a radar-guided weapon like the AIM-120 AMRAAM medium-range missile. Pietrucha's comments were made by a former member of the US Air Force. According to him, the fact that they are able to locate sources of heat may also make them more suited for doing so. "You are subject to two requirements. During the day, the sun will heat the balloon, and when photographing from up-sun, the camera will focus on the massive reflection of the sun and will fully guide it. And throughout the night, the balloon maintains a higher temperature than the surrounding night sky, "explained the man who had flown 156 combat flights in F-4G and F-15E aircraft while serving as an operations officer for irregular warfare and as an instructor for electronic warfare.