Spending the evening at Times Square to see the Midnight Moment was an unforgettable experience for me.

Photo by James Genchi on Unsplash

If New York is the center of the universe, then Times Square is its beating heart, and if you want to get a feel for the pulse of the city, there's no better location to do it than at this internationally renowned junction.in addition to being one of the most vibrant areas in Manhattan for shopping (hello, M&M World and Hershey's!).

These events and activities range from movie screenings to dance parties, and they are open to the public.

If New York is the center of the universe, then Times Square is its beating heart, and if you want to get a feel for the pulse of the city, there's no better location to do it than at this internationally renowned junction.

in addition to being one of the most vibrant areas in Manhattan for shopping (hello, M&M World and Hershey's!). These events and activities range from movie screenings to dance parties, and they are open to the public. Anyone can come to any of these events and activities, which could include anything from watching movies to dancing parties.

Behind those famous red stairs is where you'll find the TKTS booth, which is your ticket to deep discounts on Broadway performances. This is also where the mesmerizing Midnight Moment light display is held, and it's completely free of charge! This is a three-minute choreographed billboard spectacle that runs from 11.57 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the dot, and since it first debuted in 2012, it has become the biggest and longest-running digital art display in the world!

In recent years, Times Square has been cleaned up, which is to its credit; as a result, it is now possible for visitors and families to enjoy it to the fullest without having to avoid being attacked by angry stuffed animals.