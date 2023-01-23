Visit the New York Aquarium with the whole family.

Photo by David Clode on Unsplash

The Aquarium is home to nearly 500 different kinds of marine life, including an 800,000-gallon shark tank, sea otters, sea lions, penguins, turtles, and rays, in addition to schools of fish.

The New York Aquarium is the oldest in the country that is still open. It is on the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.

It began in 1896 at Castle Garden in Battery Park in Manhattan. In 1957, it moved to Coney Island.

The facility has 266 kinds of aquatic fauna on its 14 acres (5.7 hectares) of land.

Visit the New York Aquarium with the entire family.

The huge New York Aquarium is fourteen acres filled with aquatic wonders and friendly creatures, and it has been entertaining animal enthusiasts from all over the world for more than a century.

As a hot tip, check the daily schedule for live feedings and trainer shows!

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has granted it accreditation. Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York City, is the country's oldest continuously functioning aquarium.

The facility has 266 kinds of aquatic fauna on its 14 acres (5.7 hectares) of land. Through special exhibitions, public activities, and research, it seeks to increase public awareness of problems that affect it.