Beginning in 2023, NYC Restaurant Week: Menus, Reservations, and More

Programs winter of New York City Restaurant Week begins on Tuesday throughout the five boroughs.

The popular event's name may be misleading as it continues through February 12, but that means there are more chances to enjoy the sumptuous delicacies New York City has to offer on a budget.

There will be more than 500 participating restaurants in the city, each of which will provide a two-course lunch or three-course supper.

Prepare for the longest and tastiest "week" of 2023, foodies.

Depending on the product, prices range from $30 to $60.

And there are plenty of alternatives for both hesitant and daring gourmands. The Restaurant Week website offers selected sections that are both self-explanatory and extensive, such as James Beard Honorees, Cozy Vibes, and Best of the Boroughs. To find restaurants near them or that suit their tastes, hungry New Yorkers may also use the 513 restaurants' filters.

Interested in Middle Eastern food and nearby Greenwich Village? Once you apply some filters, Kubeh and a link to make a reservation show up on the screen.

For the general public, reservations started on January 10; however, customers can still make reservations by clicking on links on the Restaurant Week website.

Although it should be mentioned that Saturdays are prohibited and Sundays are optional for restaurants, they often choose to participate in meal times from Monday through Friday.

Go here to view restaurants and learn more about New York City Restaurant Week.