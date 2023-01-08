Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.

Photo by sergio souza

The latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing data, The United States Census Bureau releases characteristics from millions of households each year in December.

According to the most recent data, the average American household earned $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates for the five years ending in 2020, any increase in income for most Americans has been wiped out by rising inflation.

Though the consumer price index has fallen since reaching a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022, inflation remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch, especially those on the lower end of the income spectrum, who lack the means to absorb rising costs.

According to the most recent five-year ACS data, the average New York household earns $75,157 per year, though incomes are much lower in many parts of the state. Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest of the state's 750 towns for which data is available. The average Rochester Institute of Technology household earns $18,229 per year, which is 75.7% less than the state median household income.

Given the low incomes, it is not surprising that a higher-than-average proportion of residents are poor. The town's local poverty rate is 49.8%, compared to the statewide poverty rate of 13.5%.

All of the data in this story are five-year projections from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. Towns are defined in this story as incorporated legal entities or census-designated statistical areas with populations ranging from 1,000 to 25,000 people. Towns were excluded if their median household income was not available in the 2021 ACS or if the sampling error associated with their data was deemed excessively large.