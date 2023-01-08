The highest ice skating rink in New York City will debut this month.

Photo by Kai Pilger

Summary: Skate on a 1,024-square-foot rink at Hudson Yards. Skate will be housed in the Edge observation deck, which spans just under 80 feet out from the 100th floor. Tickets start at $48 per adult and go up to $73 for a premium entrance pass.

New Yorkers can soon fly above it all for a brief period. This week, the highest winter skiing location in town will open at more than 1,100 feet above sea level.

From January 10 to March 14, clients will be able to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink at Manhattan's Hudson Yards development, where they will be able to drift over the tallest skating rink in New York City.

Instead of ice, guests will skate on "Alice," a synthetic substance that is touted to feel just like a genuine article. Sky Skate, a "zero-energy ecological and synthetic ice rink," will be housed in the interior component of the Edge observation deck, which spans just under 80 feet out from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. The observation deck is the tallest in the Western Hemisphere, and it is possibly most renowned for its glass floor section, which offers views down to the city streets far below.

Prices start at $48 per adult and go up to $73 for a premium entrance pass, which includes a glass of champagne and a personalized picture book, and $88 for expedited admission, which gives visitors priority elevator access and allows them to enter at any time on any day of their choosing. Tickets are somewhat discounted for seniors and children over the age of five; children under the age of five are free.