New York City, NY

The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.

Raj guleria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdvjq_0k6lgdaw00
Photo byDana Tentis

Pappas Seafood will serve caviar, oysters, and seafood from all over the world.
  • Pappas Restaurants is bringing new life to the former Little Pappas Seafood House location, which closed in 2020 and has sat vacant since.
  • The iconic Houston restaurant group has announced that it will reopen this spring as Little's Oyster Bar, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept focusing on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
  • Chef Jason Ryczek, a California native who relocated to Houston specifically for the job, oversees the kitchen at Little's Oyster Bar.
  • The Pappas' own boats will be used to catch Gulf fish such as snapper, grouper, and tile for Little's Oyster Bar.

The reimagined facility, which can seat more than 80 diners inside, will feel different from its days as Little Pappas Seafood House but will keep an aesthetic authentic to Pappas restaurants, with in-house banquettes, tables, millwork, an entry canopy, and a rear bar.

Personalization doesn't stop there. The Pappas' own boats will be used to catch Gulf fish such as snapper, grouper, and tile for Little's Oyster Bar. The menu will also include Ora King salmon, Spanish octopus, and fish from sustainable farms across the country.

With such supplies, Pappas Restaurants Fine Spirits and Expanding Concepts Wine Director, Robert Smith, has built a wine list with a concentration on European whites and Champagne.

The reimagined facility, which can seat more than 80 diners inside, will feel different from its days as Little Pappas Seafood House but will keep an aesthetic authentic to Pappas restaurants, with in-house banquettes, tables, millwork, an entry canopy, and a rear bar. Guests will have a variety of dining options, including the restaurant's bar, a separate oyster bar with space for 10, and a terrace with seating for more than 50.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nyc# sea food# restrount

Comments / 0

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

New York, NY
324 followers

More from Raj guleria

Phoenix, NY

The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.

Eden will take over the former Lustre Rooftop Bar area at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix on January 18. The new rooftop bar in Phoenix offers an active atmosphere with innovative food and beverage offerings.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.

Summary: The average American household will earn $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest of the state's 750 towns for which data is available. The town's local poverty rate is 49.8%, compared to the statewide poverty rate of 13.5%.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The highest ice skating rink in New York City will debut this month.

Summary:Skate on a 1,024-square-foot rink at Hudson Yards. Skate will be housed in the Edge observation deck, which spans just under 80 feet out from the 100th floor. Tickets start at $48 per adult and go up to $73 for a premium entrance pass.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.

Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.

Read full story

By 2035, New York will only sell zero-emission new Cars.

Summary :By 2035, New York will require zero emissions for all new vehicles and trucks sold there. The state will invest more than $1 billion on zero-emission vehicles of all weight classes. The goal is to have 100 per cent of vehicle sales be electric by 2035. California will increase the number of zero-emission vehicles for sale. The state also established new standards for energy and water efficiency for residential and commercial products. State officials plan to phase out inefficient and wasteful items to save more than 25 billion gallons of water annually by 2035.

Read full story
84 comments
Colonie, NY

Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.

COLONIE —The borough of Colonie has given residents another place to put on their skates with the inauguration of an ice rink at the West Albany Pocket Park, despite the fact that temperatures on Friday reached the mid-fifties.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

The First Brooklyn Smart Compost Bins Appear on Bed Stuy Streets

According to the map on the NYC Compost mobile app, Bed Stuy is the first Brooklyn neighborhood to obtain public composting bins, which will be available in lower Manhattan and Astoria beginning in 2021.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

NYC approves composting of human bodies.

Summary : New York becomes sixth state in the US to approve a human composting law. 63-year-old investor Howard Fischer has a dream for the day he passes away. He desires that his remains be put in a container, decomposed by bacteria and composted into nutrient-rich soil.

Read full story
3 comments
Buffalo, NY

A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.

Shakira Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.

Read full story
4 comments
Manhattan, NY

White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.

The Midnight Theater has a new eating option; vegan BBQ is coming to the Barclays Center; and there's more food news. Michael Karim Sopariwalla and Amin, active restaurateurs in Staten Island and elsewhere, have teamed up for the first time to launch this Mediterranean restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, featuring flavors of Greece and Turkey. The two had the idea while touring the area. As a result, the dining area is very small, with largely high-top tables and creamy leather-upholstered chairs that share space with the bar. (An L-shaped expansion adds more tables for a total of 80 seats.)

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Harbor, once an open sewer, is now teeming with life.

Summary : Congress overrode President Nixon's veto of the Clean Water Act fifty years ago. At the time, New York City was dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Hudson River every day. The act is one of the most revolutionary pieces of environmental legislation ever passed.

Read full story

Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits

Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Where can residents of private homes in New York City report heating problems?

Summary- New York City's Housing Preservation and Development Department (HPD) has asked tenants to report problems with their landlords' heating or hot water. HPD will get in touch with the owner following a complaint. The problem must be fixed by the landlord within 24 hours.

Read full story
3 comments
Albany, NY

The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.

Local florists have created a beautiful blossoming display in the nation's first Episcopal cathedral. The inaugural "Cathedral in Bloom" event at the Cathedral of All Saints will take place Friday through Sunday at 62 South Swan St. Among the flowers will be hundreds of displays, workshops, and presentations by local florists, as well as a public flower market, tours of the Gothic cathedral, an organ concert, a champagne gala reception, and afternoon tea.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Fan Favorite Cabin Creek Dies at 25

Cabin Creek won the Elgin Stakes (black type) at Woodbine in 2000. He competed in 81 races overall, taking first place 15 times, second place 27 times, third place 13 times, and $678,836. His greatest year was 2000, when he placed third in the Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC nurses announce Ten-day strike notice.

Summary - Eight hospitals in New York City received notice on Friday from thousands of nurses that they will go on strike in 10 days. The organization that advocates for nurses, the New York State Nurses Association, declared that it would continue to negotiate up until the strike deadline of January 9.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.

Amtrak Airo will introduce a train with brand-new locomotives and passenger cars on 14 routes in 2026. The trains will have contemporary interiors with panoramic windows and will be produced by Siemens.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.

Summary - L.A. has become the 69th city in the US to mandate that all new structures be entirely powered by electricity. Exceptions include emergency equipment and commercial cooking equipment. The all-electric future intends to be more energy-efficient overall, from cost-effective heat pumps to induction cooktops.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy