The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.

Photo by Dana Tentis

Pappas Seafood will serve caviar, oysters, and seafood from all over the world.

Pappas Restaurants is bringing new life to the former Little Pappas Seafood House location, which closed in 2020 and has sat vacant since.

The iconic Houston restaurant group has announced that it will reopen this spring as Little's Oyster Bar, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept focusing on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.

Chef Jason Ryczek, a California native who relocated to Houston specifically for the job, oversees the kitchen at Little's Oyster Bar.

The Pappas' own boats will be used to catch Gulf fish such as snapper, grouper, and tile for Little's Oyster Bar.

The reimagined facility, which can seat more than 80 diners inside, will feel different from its days as Little Pappas Seafood House but will keep an aesthetic authentic to Pappas restaurants, with in-house banquettes, tables, millwork, an entry canopy, and a rear bar.

Personalization doesn't stop there. The Pappas' own boats will be used to catch Gulf fish such as snapper, grouper, and tile for Little's Oyster Bar. The menu will also include Ora King salmon, Spanish octopus, and fish from sustainable farms across the country.

With such supplies, Pappas Restaurants Fine Spirits and Expanding Concepts Wine Director, Robert Smith, has built a wine list with a concentration on European whites and Champagne.

The reimagined facility, which can seat more than 80 diners inside, will feel different from its days as Little Pappas Seafood House but will keep an aesthetic authentic to Pappas restaurants, with in-house banquettes, tables, millwork, an entry canopy, and a rear bar. Guests will have a variety of dining options, including the restaurant's bar, a separate oyster bar with space for 10, and a terrace with seating for more than 50.