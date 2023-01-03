New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.

Photo by Adrienn

Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.

Here is a list of my favorites.

Photo by Eneida Nieves

1. Fasano

280 Park Avenue

646-869-5400

Brazilian-born Fasano and his owners gave the (second) Four Seasons restaurant a much more romantic makeover with marble, priceless new furnishings, large tables, and antiques. Women have good reasons to dress up thanks to the impeccable staff, led by general manager Charles Masson (formerly of La Grenouille). Italian cuisine offers exquisite risottos and three-course lunches with seasonal specials.

2. Parma Nuova

1404 3rd Avenue

212-535-3520

The former premise of Parma and the old menus have been transformed into a beautiful, well-lit dining room where the specialties are from the cooking of Parma. Parma Nuova also has an outstanding, creamy, sweet eggplant Parmigiana style, great pasta, and perfect veal Alla Milanese with greens.

3. Mollusca

West 12th Street, 1 Little

929-837-0360

SUN-WED 11 AM-12 AM

THURSDAY 11 AM-12 AM

FRI-SAT 11 AM-1 AM

A modern, dark dining room in the Meat Packing District with buttery soft leather and velvet seating, hand-blown glass chandeliers that resemble jellyfish, and a taupe marble cocktail table. There are many mussel dishes available, as well as excellent hamachi ceviche with pickled jalapenos, wasabi mayo, and guacamole; branzino Crudo by Adrienn with yuzu dressing, and tri-colored tobiko eggs; and tataki of wagyu, uni, fresh truffle, ponzu oil, and gold leaves.

4. Baazi

2588 broadway

646-861-3859

SUNDAY - WEDNESDAY 5 PM - 10 PM

THURSDAY - SATURDAY 5 PM - 10:30 PM

The best Indian food on the upper west side of New York is now available thanks to Gaurav Anand, who has opened several restaurants in New Delhi and Goa. It's a good idea to meet at the bar. The cuisine goes above and beyond the norm, offering fresh surprises like Mumbai cod with salty, crispy okra and tartar sauce, and shrimp, a Goan dish of pan-seared prawns with a hot, spicy chili pickle.