Colonie, NY

Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.

Raj guleria

Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence. The town of Colonie has listed more than 20 indoor and outdoor rinks in the neighborhood. Residents can glide on the ice at any time during the day, from dawn until dusk.

COLONIE —The borough of Colonie has given residents another place to put on their skates with the inauguration of an ice rink at the West Albany Pocket Park, despite the fact that temperatures on Friday reached the mid-fifties.

In a statement, he stated, "I would like to bring back outdoor ice skating in our parks, and this facility is a terrific opportunity to bring families and the community together."

The newly opened location joins the more than 20 indoor and outdoor rinks in the neighbor that are listed in the Times Union's comprehensive directory of ice skating in the Capital Region. The Albany County Hockey Facility, which provides indoor public skating and activities, and the Colonie Golf Course at 418 Road, where the municipality erects an ice rink for skating and hockey when the weather permits, are other choices in the area.

Colonie has listed more than 20 indoor and outdoor rinks in the neighborhood. Residents can glide on the ice at any time of the day, from dawn until dusk. Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park for the first time in 20-years.

Depending on the ice and weather, anyone in the community who wants to go to the park and glide on the ice can do so at any time during the day until dusk. There is street parking as well as parking in the lot off Exchange Street.

