Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

There are more than 175 Urban Air Adventure Parks located inside amusement center across the country. But up until New Year's Eve, New York City had never had one.

Owner Michael , who was born in the Bronx, spent some time seeking the ideal spot in New York City until discovering 40,000 square feet in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, where he could build an indoor playground.

The chance presented itself in Sunset Park, and we can see that it's a developing neighbor, according to Michael. We wished to introduce Sunset Park, Brooklyn, to our kind of family entertainment.

The wait to enter spanned more than a city block two hours before the 10 a.m. opening. The first 200 visitors who purchased a $50 platinum pass received a year of free, restricted entrance to the park.

Mother of two from Sam Heights, Christina Pineda, stated, "It was clean and very nice." The children were given complete freedom. My kids had a fantastic experience.

Natalie Pineda, 12, said, "I like the trampolines, the spin course, and all the slides."

Businessman Jimmy in Sunset Park believes that Urban Air Adventure Park will benefit the entire community.

There were rope courses, climbing walls, trampoline zones, and bumper cars. It was difficult for young children to select their favourite because there were so many options.

The rides are really enjoyable. Sophia , 8, said. "I think the LED is great, and it is gorgeous."