How much money has the paper bag fee brought in for New York?

Since the implementation of the plastic bag ban, the state has earned more than $8 million.

ATLANTA - More than $8 million has been raised from an optional 5 cent per paper bag levy that some local governments introduced to citizens' supermarket bills in the two years after the state started enforcing its ban on plastic bags.

The state outlawed plastic bags on March 1, 2020, with a few exceptions. After a lawsuit caused a delay, the prohibition finally went into effect in October 2020. A provision of the law authorised cities, municipalities, and counties to add 5 cents to the price of each paper bag used in supermarkets.

According to the statute, the local government receives 40% of every $1 in paper bag levy revenue, with the state keeping the other 60%. The usage of the funds is constrained. Local governments can only use the money to purchase reusable bags to deliver to citizens, while the state's portion is deposited into the Environmental Protection Fund.

Albany County is just one of three counties in the state that imposed the 5-cent levy, along with the five counties of New York City. The fee was levied in Westchester County by Troy, New Rochelle, and White Plains as well.

The state's Department of Taxation and Finance reports that in the first year, the charge brought in around $3.1 million for the state. It was almost entirely from Suffolk County and New York City.

According to the most recent state data available, until the end of October 2022, that amount rose to more than $5 million.

According to state data, Albany County received more than $129,000 during the first two years, whereas Troy only received $17,173 during the same time.

According to Andrea Smyth, the city of Troy's deputy public relations officer, the money was used to buy reusable bags for more than 40 charities and food banks. Residents have also received bags at City Hall, community gatherings, and youth activities.

The policy adjustment has proven easy for supermarket stores.

Shoppers in the county, according to Caitlin Cortelyou, external communications manager for Hannaford Supermarkets, have generally gotten used to the new policy. According to Cortelyou, Hannaford was the first shop in the country to provide its customers with reusable bags.