NYC approves composting of human bodies.

Summary : New York becomes sixth state in the US to approve a human composting law. 63-year-old investor Howard Fischer has a dream for the day he passes away. He desires that his remains be put in a container, decomposed by bacteria and composted into nutrient-rich soil.

It's possible that his composting remains will be placed somewhere else or in front of the family's Vermont home. After the composting process is complete, "it's up to my family what they decide to do with it," Howard Fischer added.

He continued, "My family knows that I am resolved to have my body composted. But rather than having to transport myself across the nation, I would prefer for it to take place in New York, where I currently reside.

On Saturday, Democratic Governor Kathy signed legislation making human composting, also known as natural organic reduction, lawful in New York, making it the sixth state in the union to do so.

Human composting was first made legal in Washington State in 2019, then in Colorado and Oregon in 2021, Vermont and California in 2022, and finally Vermont and California in 2023.

According to Howard Fischer, who lives an environmentally sensitive lifestyle, this alternative, green manner of burial is consistent with his philosophy of life.