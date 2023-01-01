A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.

Photo by Jonathan Borba

Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.

64-year-old Joe White was saved on Christmas Eve Saturday by Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, after they heard him pleading for help, according to a Facebook live stream Sha'Kyra Aughtry performed, CNN says. White is currently recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite.

Despite her lack of experience in the medical field, necessity really is the mother of invention. Sha'Kyra revealed to those present that she had warmed up developmentally challenged White using non-medical equipment.

He had ice on his hands, which she removed with a blow dryer. She also used a "grass cutter" to take off the rings he had on his swollen fingers.

In a second live stream, Aughtry claimed that by Sunday night, the cavalry had shown up in the form of "some kind Samaritans who came and snowplowed us out."

According to White's boss, Ray Barker, he might have left the group home where he resides confused after thinking he had to work on Saturday.

White has worked at North Park Theatre since 1980, and the theatre is doing everything it can to aid him and his savior. According to the source, the historic movie theatre has already raised more than $50,000 through two fundraisers.

The storm that impacted a large portion of the nation during the holiday weekend claimed the lives of more than 30 people in Erie County, the majority of whom lived in Buffalo.