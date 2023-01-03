New York Harbor, once an open sewer, is now teeming with life.

Photo by Tanya Gorelova

Congress decided to overcome President Richard Nixon's veto of the Clean Water Act fifty years ago. It has proven to be one of the most revolutionary pieces of environmental legislation ever passed.

At the time the law was enacted, New York City was dumping hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Hudson River daily. Industrial pollutants that were dumped into the river along a large portion of its length added to this squalor. New York Harbor, a harbor that resembled an open sewer, served as the catch basin for all of this. At its worst, the harbor's bottom was covered in 10 feet of raw human excrement, and some reaches had too little or too little oxygen to support the fisheries. Oil slicks and trash floated together.

Although there are still warnings against eating fish from the Hudson, the ecosystem has fully recovered thanks to the ordinance, which placed severe restrictions on what manufacturers, sewage treatment facilities, and other sources of pollution might dump into the water. Today, people participate in organized swimming contests in New York Harbor, which was unimaginable when the law was passed in 1972. Billions of dollars were also spent nationwide to build and upgrade sewage treatment facilities, resulting in the recovery of other metropolitan rivers.

Other measures, like fishing limits and the removal of some dams on tributaries in the Hudson River basin, have helped to rebuild life there. Cleaner water has made the harbor significantly more inviting.

Even so, the harbor's ecosystem is still degraded. Sewage overflows during downpours and habitat deterioration, such as the disappearance of salt marshes due to industrialization and sea level rise, continue to put stress on the environment. But thanks in large part to this historic act of Congress, the biological functioning of the harbor has been restored to a functional level.

After fifty years, certain important animal species can be used to illustrate this astonishing recovery.