Summary - A new strain of the Omicron strain is responsible for half of all COVID infections in New York City and State, according to data from the city Health Department. This strain is one of the most antibody-resistant variations of the COVID-19 strain.

According to a recent study, the COVID-19 XBB subvarient is one of the most antibody-resistant COVID-19 variations.

According to the most recent information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new variation of the Omicron strain is currently responsible for half of all COVID infections in New York City and State.

According to data from the city Health Department as of December 17, the XBB strain, which a recent research proved to be among the most antibody-resistant, accounts for 56 percent of cases in New York City.

The variation only made up 9% of new instances a month ago.

This regional distribution was mirrored; at the beginning of the month, the variation accounted for 11.9 percent of all cases in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

According to the most recent data, BQ.1.1 is responsible for 35.7% of all COVID infections in the US, while XBB accounts for only 18% of infections nationwide.

According to a study by researchers from Columbia University and the University of Michigan that was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, the COVID-19 subvarient XBB, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are now the most antibody-resistant variations.

This indicates that breakthrough infections continue to occur even in people who have received the most recent booster shot designed to protect against the Omicron variety as a whole.

The Omicron form spreads more rapidly than the Delta and the original SARS-CoV-2 viruses, according to the CDC. The Omicron strain frequently affects the upper respiratory tract rather than the lungs, unlike the Delta variety, but symptoms are typically milder, according to Dr. Karine Markosyan, a doctor at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center, who spoke with Unicef in March.