Where can residents of private homes in New York City report heating problems?

Photo by Emmanuel Ikwuegbu

Summary- New York City's Housing Preservation and Development Department (HPD) has asked tenants to report problems with their landlords' heating or hot water. HPD will get in touch with the owner following a complaint. The problem must be fixed by the landlord within 24 hours.

According to the Housing Preservation and Development Act, tenants in private homes or flats in New York City can report heat and hot water problems directly to the city.

The agency advised tenants to call 311 to report issues with their landlords' heating or hot water. HPD will get in touch with the owner following the filing of a complaint. The problem must be fixed by the landlord within 24 hours.

Private landlords are obligated to maintain residences or structures at specific temperatures between October 31 and May 31. If it is below 55 degrees outdoors between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., the temperature inside must be at least 68 degrees, according to the agency. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the interior temperature needs to be regulated to at least 62 degrees. Hot water must always be accessible.

An inspector may visit the location to check on the heat or hot water problem if it is not resolved. According to HPD, the inspector may also look for other infractions there, including lead-based paint, window guards, and smoke detectors.

For the first heat or hot water violation, HPD may fine the landlord $250 to $500 per day and up to $1,000 for any future violations, according to the department.

For reporting heat or hot water problems, New York City residents who live in public housing, such as a NYCHA property, must adhere to different procedures. For additional details on concerns about the heat or hot water in NYCHA.