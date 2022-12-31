People from New York Stream Into the City's First Legal Weed Shop

Photo by Emre Can Acer

New Yorkers are accustomed to waiting in extremely long lines for everything from celebrity appearances to sneaker releases. Although the city approved adult cannabis possession and (limited) public consumption last year, it took months for the first permits to be granted. This was partially due to the state's social equity-focused approach to the new market, which gave preference to applicants who had either been personally impacted by the drug war or who were positioned to give back to that community. It therefore made sense that the long-established nonprofit Housing Works, which runs thrift stores and book stores all over the city and offers employment and services to those who are homeless as well as those who are HIV/AIDS or addiction-affected, would be behind the opening of the city's first legal dispensary. According to Housing Works CEO Charles King in an interview with Rolling Stone, "We see the repercussions of drug criminalization every day."

They intend to launch a scheme to aid "justice-involved" people with drug convictions in obtaining a licence for the new sector.

The event's attendees viewed the attendance as a positive indicator regarding the subject of whether or not New Yorkers, who now have access to the most active illicit cannabis market in the nation, if not the world, would be prepared to pay more for legal marijuana. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management's spokesman, Knowles, claims that "people were stating that [New Yorkers] didn't want legal weed." "But New York will be the destination to go for safe, legal marijuana."