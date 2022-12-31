NYC Fan Favorite Cabin Creek Dies at 25

Photo by Pixabay

Cabin Creek won the Elgin Stakes (black type) at Woodbine in 2000. He competed in 81 races overall, taking first place 15 times, second place 27 times, third place 13 times, and $678,836. His greatest year was 2000, when he placed third in the Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie.

JoAnn Pepper, owner and manager of Cabin Creek, gushed, "I adored this horse so much." He was distinct. He was a fantastic teacher, but he demanded a lot of attention. He spent over 13 years with us and contributed to bringing his aftercare to light. We all loved him so much every day, and he is already sorely missed. I'm grateful to Mike, the horse's owner, for entrusting us with him.

He finished in the money 55 times in his 81 races (15-27-13). His greatest year was 2000, when he triumphed in the Elgin Stakes (black type) at Woodbine. He competed in the race four more times throughout his career, placing second in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005. Additionally, in 2000, he placed third in the Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie and second in the Pegasus Handicap (G2) at Meadowlands.

He started his racing career in 2000 at the age of three. In 2013, he was ten years old and one of the oldest horses to compete in New York.