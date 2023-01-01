NYC nurses announce Ten-day strike notice.

Photo by Antoni Shkraba

Summary - Eight hospitals in New York City received notice on Friday from thousands of nurses that they will go on strike in 10 days. The organization that advocates for nurses, the New York State Nurses Association, declared that it would continue to negotiate up until the strike deadline of January 9.

Eight hospitals in New York City have been informed by thousands of nurses that they will go on strike in 10 days if contract deals are not reached.

Since the contracts were due to expire on Saturday, Friday was the last day of scheduled negotiations. The organization that advocates for nurses, the New York State Nurses Association, declared that it would continue to negotiate up until the strike deadline of January 9.

The 10-day notice period is mandated by law to give hospitals enough time to secure additional staffing to provide patient care. According to the union, 16,000 nurses from the eight privately owned hospitals would participate in a strike.

New York-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Maimonides, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center are the eight hospitals where the nurses might go on strike.

Since September, the New York State Nurses Association and the private hospitals have been negotiating a contract. The nurses want the hospitals to hire additional staff and to give them salary raises that keep pace with inflation.

"When working in a medical-surgical unit where she is only supposed to handle five patients, a nurse cannot care for 12 patients at once. Twenty patients are being cared for by nurses in the emergency room "The president of the NYSNA, Nancy Hagans, stated on Saturday.