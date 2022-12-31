New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.

Photo by Pixabay

Summary - Amtrak Airo will introduce a train with brand-new locomotives and passenger cars on 14 routes in 2026. The trains will have contemporary interiors with panoramic windows and will be produced by Siemens. Customers travelling in business class will have the option of selecting a single or double seat.

Amtrak's passenger rail service between Pittsburgh and New York is one of just a few in the country that will have its trains undergo a significant overhaul that "will revolutionize the travel experience" in the upcoming years.

It's a part of a project called Amtrak , which will introduce a train with brand-new locomotives and passenger cars on 14 routes in 2026, including the "Pennsylvanian" train service from Amtrak, which departs from or terminates in Pittsburgh and New York depending on direction but also makes stops in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and other places. This modification will also be applied to the Keystone Service, which makes stops in New York, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg in addition to at other stations between these cities.

According to a prepared statement by Andy Batson, acting deputy secretary for multimodal transportation at PennDOT, "PennDOT is happy to support intercity passenger rail and encourage mobility options for all Pennsylvanians." We are excited to keep working with Amtrak to offer top-notch transportation in Pennsylvania.

Photo by Сергей Велов

Amtrak promises that the new trains will have contemporary interiors with panoramic windows and will be produced by Siemens in California. Customers travelling in business class will have the option of selecting a single or double seat. The trains may go at up to 125 mph.

The trains won't need to transfer locomotives when switching between diesel and electric power sources, as is the case now on the Pennsylvanian and other routes that use overhead power lines for parts of the route. According to Amtrak, the locomotives will use less fuel and emit 90% fewer particulate pollutants when running on diesel.

Amtrak President Roger Harris stated in a press release that "as we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail." With their cutting-edge design, first-rate facilities, and major environmental benefits, our new trains will revolutionize the Amtrak experience.

The Pennsylvanian's improvements come after other significant route developments announced this year.

The Pennsylvanian service would eventually comprise two departures from Pittsburgh bound for New York and two departures from New York bound for Pittsburgh every day, thanks to an investment of more than $200 million that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf promised would be made over the following years. There is only one train every day that travels between these two cities.