All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.

Early in December, L.A., the state's largest city, became the 69th to mandate that all new structures be entirely powered by electricity. The regulation states that starting at the end of January, that will be the rule of the land for new development (there are exceptions for emergency equipment and commercial cooking).

Ben Stapleton, executive director of the nonprofit US Green Building Council Los Angeles, said: "If we want to meet our goals around climate change, we're going to really have to look critically at how we can minimise the emissions being produced by buildings." So consider the gas-using items in your home when you look at it.

That is typically:

cooktops and stoves

heating of hot water.

heaters and fireplaces

garment dryers

Fireplaces and bonfires outside

According to Stapleton, new structures will include:

Instead of gas burners, use induction cooktops

Heat pumps in place of conventional heating and cooling systems

No gas-burning stoves or outdoor fire pits

If we shift more of our energy usage to the grid, it should also make our energy usage cleaner over time, according to Stapleton. "We have commitments on a state level to have 100% renewable energy by 2045," he said.

The all-electric future intends to be more energy-efficient overall, from stylish induction cooktops to cost-effective heat pumps.