New York may ban retail pet sales

Support for a plan to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits increased after an inquiry showed abuses at a store in Manhattan.

A swarm of admiring onlookers would gather outside the pet store on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan whenever there were small puffs of puppies and kittens playing. However, the reality inside the Chelsea Kennel Club was much less lovely.

A company that sold sick animals, some of which had their eyes crusted shut, bloody excrement, and high fevers, was exposed by an undercover investigation. In 2017, not long after the findings were made public, the business shuttered.

Although the shop owners are being sued by two city authorities for cheating clients, the story of the sick animals is still being told by people who bought pets only to see them die despite spending thousands of dollars on veterinary care.

Bo Guo, who claimed to have fallen in love with a Persian cat he saw in the window in 2013, stated, "They are utterly reckless, toward humans and toward animals." It was admitted to the hospital the next day with an uncurable virus. Angel the cat, which Mr. Guo claimed he tried to preserve for around $8,000 in veterinarian care, passed away the following year. "They have shown no regard for the animals from the beginning to the end."