Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"

The death count rose to more than 50 after officials confirmed three more fatalities in western New York's Erie County, the epicenter of the crisis.

United States: Buffalo Several families were reported to have been detained for days during the "blizzard of the century" in the monster storm that devastated New York state and aviation travellers nationwide over the Christmas holiday.

The largest city in the lakeside county, Buffalo, which has been cut off for five days by chest-deep snow banks and power outages, "expects that number to climb," tweeted Byron Brown, the mayor.Buffalo native and governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, compared the storm's aftermath to "a battle zone."

Hochul told reporters on Monday that the blizzard was unquestionably the century's worst.As the temperature dropped, commuters and even locals who were escaping their chilly houses got stuck on the roadways and couldn't be rescued.

The issue was made worse when the severity of the storm prevented snowploughs from doing their duty and made some regions unreachable to ambulances for a number of hours, forcing some rescuers to be rescued.

Anndel Taylor, a 22-year-old Buffalo resident, was said to have passed away in her car after being stranded on her way home from work, according to her family.Taylor's sister shared a video of her car with snow up to the windows that she had texted.

Her relatives in North Carolina reported a local TV station in North Carolina, WSOC-TV, that she may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning 18 hours after emergency personnel, who themselves became stuck trying to rescue her, discovered her.