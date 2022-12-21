Russia Fires Over 70 Missiles In One Of Its Biggest Attacks On Ukraine

Алесь Усцінаў Photo by Photo by Алесь Усцінаў

In the centre of Kryvyi Rih, three people were murdered when an apartment building was struck, and another person was killed in shelling in Kherson to the south.

In one of its largest attacks on Ukraine since the war began, Russia launched more than 70 missiles at the country on Friday, knocking out electricity in the country's second-largest city and forcing Kyiv to impose emergency blackouts across the country, according to Ukrainian officials.

According to them, one person was killed in shelling in Kherson in the south, and three people were murdered when an apartment building was hit in the centre of Kryvyi Rih. Twelve people had been killed by Ukrainian shelling, according to officials deployed by Russia in occupied eastern Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, encouraged western partners to continue supplying Kyiv with additional and stronger air defence systems in an evening video message in which he claimed that Russia still had enough missiles for several more significant attacks.

Ukraine, according to Zelensky, is resilient enough to recover. He declared, "Whatever the Moscow rocket enthusiasts are hoping for, it still won't affect the balance of power in this battle."

Approximately a year after its invasion on February 24, in which large sections of Ukraine were smashed by missiles and artillery but little of it was captured by Russian soldiers, Kyiv on Thursday issued a warning that Moscow intended a fresh all-out offensive early next year.

After multiple defeats on the battlefield, Russia has been launching missiles at Ukrainian energy infrastructure almost weekly since early October. However, Friday's attack appeared to cause more damage than most others, as snow and ice are now commonplace.