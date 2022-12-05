5 Fantastic Locations To See Santa in NYC

5 place where to see santa Photo by Pixel

Nothing compares to Christmas in New York City. Santa Claus, of course, but also the festivities, music, lights, and other decorations Put on your festive best whether you're staying for a week or just a day because we have the best places to see Santa.

1. Rockefeller Center

2. The Christmas Spectacular At Radio City Music Hall

3. Macy’s Herald Square

4. Brookfield Place

5. Bloomingdale's on 59th Street

Five Fantastic Locations To See Santa in NYC

1. Rockefeller Center

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a huge Christmas tree that is erected every year in Midtown Manhattan's Rockefeller Center in New York City. The tree is placed in its location in the middle of November, and on the Wednesday night after Thanksgiving, a public ceremony is held to light it. Since 1997, Christmas at Rockefeller Center has been televised live on NBC to hundreds of millions of viewers. The current mayor of New York City, the CEO and president of Tishman Speyer, and special guests light the tree during the ceremony, which is shown at the conclusion of each telecast and immediately after live entertainment. The attraction receives an estimated 125 million visitors each year.

2. The Christmas Spectacular At Radio City Music Hall

An annual musical holiday stage production called "The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" is produced at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. More than 140 actors, an original musical composition, and classic scenarios are all incorporated into the 90-minute production, which also contains singing, dancing, and humour. The women's precision dance group, the Rockettes, are the main performers. The event has become a New York Christmas tradition ever since the first rendition debuted in 1933. November 8, 2019, through January 5, 2020, were the performance dates for the 2019–2020 season.

3. Macy’s Herald Square

The flagship Macy's department store and the corporate office of Macy's, Inc. are located on Herald Square in Manhattan, New York City. Originally known as the R. H. Macy and Company Store, With 2.5 million square feet (230,000 m2) of space, including 1.25 million square feet (116,000 m2) of retail area, the structure is among the largest in the world.

4. Brookfield Place

In the Manhattan borough of New York City lies a complex of office buildings and shopping centres known as Brookfield Place, formerly known as the World Financial Center. Overlooking the Hudson River, it is situated in the Battery Park City area across West Street from the World Trade Center. Currently, Brookfield Properties, a division of Brookfield Asset Management, owns and operates the complex.

5. Bloomingdale's on 59th Street

Joseph B. and Lyman G. Bloomingdale established the upscale department store company Bloomingdale's Inc. in New York City in 1861. Emanuel Watson Bloomingdale, a third brother of both, was also involved in the enterprise. In 1930, under the leadership of President Samuel Bloomingdale, it became a division of the Cincinnati-based Federated Department Stores.