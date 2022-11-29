A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.

Photo by Damir Mijailovic Photo by Photo by Damir Mijailovic

Summary - A construction worker was placing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th level when he fell onto the sidewalk shed below. The worker, who was wearing safety equipment, was pronounced dead at the site. The Department of Buildings is "doing a comprehensive investigation" to discover if "any corners were cut in the support structure," an official said.

Authorities say a construction worker at an Upper West Side building died after falling 15 storeys Monday.

It happened at 263 West End Ave., near 72nd Street, around 11:25 a.m.

According to Buildings Department spokesperson Ryan Deagan, the worker was placing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th level when he fell onto the sidewalk shed below.

The worker, who was wearing safety equipment, was pronounced dead at the site, according to authorities. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Inspectors are on the scene examining the fatal fall, according to the Department of Buildings, and the department is "doing a comprehensive investigation" to discover if "any corners were

The residential structure is encased in netting, and a noticeable rip runs around the 15th story.

The terrible occurrence occurred around 11:30 a.m. at a 23-story building on West End Avenue on Manhattan's Upper West Side, according to FDNY and DOB spokesmen.

According to a DOB representative, the worker was placing netting around a support scaffold on the 15th level at the time of the accident.

According to the spokeswoman, the building's owners possessed active construction permits for façade renovation.

An investigation is now underway.