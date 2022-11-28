On the Upper East Side, 2 new coffee shops have opened.

coffee Shop Photo by Photo by Emre Can Acer:

Two European-inspired coffee shops, Peaky Barista and Tozzo, debuted on the Upper East Side just a few days apart.

Two new coffee shops have recently opened on the Upper East Side for caffeine addicts: an Italian cafe with vibrant decor and a pan-European place with a retro twist.

Tozzo arrived on Tuesday at 1491 Second Ave. between East 77th and 78th streets, following the opening of Peaky Barista on November 12 at 1220 Lexington Ave. between East 82nd and 83rd streets.

According to an Instagram post, Tozzo's coffees are "inspired by the Sicilian way to make specialty drinks." Espresso with a pistachio crime base, white chocolate, dulce de leche, condensed milk, and hazelnuts make up its signature drinks.

Tozzo is notable for the hand-painted designs on its walls and front door, which were influenced by the artisan tiles in small Sicilian towns. The restaurant also offers a variety of pastries, sandwiches, and Italian sodas.

According to East Side Feed, which was the first to report on both openings, Mara Baldissoni, a native of Rome who now resides on the Upper East Side and works as an actress and realtor, is the owner of Tozzo.

Peaky Barista, on the other hand, signed a lease for its new 1,050-square-foot Lexington Avenue location back in May.

It describes itself as a "family-owned, cozy, and hip coffee shop with a European vibe" and has two locations on the Upper West Side. The name is similar to the name of Netflix's popular gangster period drama.

According to its website, Dragan Bulic, a seasoned member of the hospitality sector who immigrated to the United States from Serbia in 2008, founded Peaky Barista. The employees' newsboy caps, which embody Bulic's "passion for coffee, good service, and the 1920s era," are present in the stores.