Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3

If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. The third Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll will be held on Saturday, December 3.

When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations.

For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails.

Participating shops include the Olde English Pub, Wellington’s Bar and Lounge, Stacks Espresso Bar and more.

While you stroll, you can also do holiday shopping with local artisans, makers and small businesses at the Kenmore Ballroom.

There is free on-street parking in downtown Albany throughout the day. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 the day of the event.

Hot Chocolate Stroll

The third Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll takes place Saturday, December 3 from Noon-4:00 PM. With ticket purchase, you'll receive a passport allowing you to try gourmet beverages from participating locations and vote for your favorite hot chocolate! (Some locations may offer grown-up hot chocolate cocktails as well). Each ticket purchase also includes an exclusive Downtown Albany x Upstate of Mind hot chocolate mug designed by CompasLife!



Pick up your passport and a map of participating locations at The Kenmore Ballroom, 76 N Pearl Street between Noon and 2:00 PM.



Participating locations include:



Banh Mi 47

Broadway Plaza Liquor

Discover Albany

Hilton Albany

Loch & Quay

Stacks Espresso Bar

The Enchanted Florist

The Excelsior Pub

The Kenmore Ballroom

The Olde English Pub

The Skinny Pancake

The Vandy Thrift Shoppe

The Yard Hatchet House & Bar/Boozy Moo

Wellington's Bar & Lounge



While you stroll, take in some spectacular holiday shopping with local artisans, makers, artists, and small businesses at the Holiday Market at The Kenmore Ballroom at 76 N Pearl Street, from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM.



There is FREE on-street parking in Downtown Albany throughout the day, and event parking validation will be available at the Riverfront Garage (2 Columbia Street) for the duration of the event. Show us your parking slip at the registration table to receive your validation. Validations are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.



Participating locations are subject to change. This event is rain or shine, and refunds will not be issued unless event is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances or dangerous weather. Please do not attend the event if you have tested positive or display any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have been in close contact with anyone that has tested positive in the past 14 days. Please wear a mask at all times If unvaccinated, when inside businesses, or whenever social distancing is not possible. COVID-19 is still a risk and attendees acknowledge that they are responsible for their own safety at the event. All attendees must complete and agree to a safety waiver during checkout.