Albany, NY

Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3

Raj Guleria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMM6U_0jOm3dKB00
pixelPhoto bypixel

If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. The third Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll will be held on Saturday, December 3.

When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations.
For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails.

Participating shops include the Olde English Pub, Wellington’s Bar and Lounge, Stacks Espresso Bar and more.

While you stroll, you can also do holiday shopping with local artisans, makers and small businesses at the Kenmore Ballroom.

There is free on-street parking in downtown Albany throughout the day. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 the day of the event.

Hot Chocolate Stroll
The third Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll takes place Saturday, December 3 from Noon-4:00 PM. With ticket purchase, you'll receive a passport allowing you to try gourmet beverages from participating locations and vote for your favorite hot chocolate! (Some locations may offer grown-up hot chocolate cocktails as well). Each ticket purchase also includes an exclusive Downtown Albany x Upstate of Mind hot chocolate mug designed by CompasLife!

Pick up your passport and a map of participating locations at The Kenmore Ballroom, 76 N Pearl Street between Noon and 2:00 PM.

Participating locations include:

Banh Mi 47
Broadway Plaza Liquor
Discover Albany
Hilton Albany
Loch & Quay
Stacks Espresso Bar
The Enchanted Florist
The Excelsior Pub
The Kenmore Ballroom
The Olde English Pub
The Skinny Pancake
The Vandy Thrift Shoppe
The Yard Hatchet House & Bar/Boozy Moo
Wellington's Bar & Lounge

While you stroll, take in some spectacular holiday shopping with local artisans, makers, artists, and small businesses at the Holiday Market at The Kenmore Ballroom at 76 N Pearl Street, from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM.

There is FREE on-street parking in Downtown Albany throughout the day, and event parking validation will be available at the Riverfront Garage (2 Columbia Street) for the duration of the event. Show us your parking slip at the registration table to receive your validation. Validations are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Participating locations are subject to change. This event is rain or shine, and refunds will not be issued unless event is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances or dangerous weather. Please do not attend the event if you have tested positive or display any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have been in close contact with anyone that has tested positive in the past 14 days. Please wear a mask at all times If unvaccinated, when inside businesses, or whenever social distancing is not possible. COVID-19 is still a risk and attendees acknowledge that they are responsible for their own safety at the event. All attendees must complete and agree to a safety waiver during checkout.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# albany# newyork# albany news

Comments / 0

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

New York, NY
773 followers

More from Raj Guleria

Manhattan, NY

A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.

Photo by Damir MijailovicPhoto byPhoto by Damir Mijailovic. Summary - A construction worker was placing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th level when he fell onto the sidewalk shed below. The worker, who was wearing safety equipment, was pronounced dead at the site. The Department of Buildings is "doing a comprehensive investigation" to discover if "any corners were cut in the support structure," an official said.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

On the Upper East Side, 2 new coffee shops have opened.

Two European-inspired coffee shops, Peaky Barista and Tozzo, debuted on the Upper East Side just a few days apart. NY's Upper East Side Two new coffee shops have recently opened on the Upper East Side for caffeine addicts: an Italian cafe with vibrant decor and a pan-European place with a retro twist.

Read full story

People waited in line to meet the depressed cat Fishtopher, who was eventually adopted.

This week, Fishtopher, a large tabby cat who was discovered as a stray and is thought to be around 5 years old, rose to fame on social media after his adoption listing went viral. He was described as "very sad and depressed" by the animal shelter, which also noted that he craved attention and would "only eat when he has company." In the accompanying photos, Fishtopher is hunched over and wearing a pitiful expression.

Read full story
3 comments

Scientists make mosquitos that'll carry malaria vaccines instead of the virus & deliver them by biting humans

In yet another breakthrough trial, a group of researchers has been able to achieve a rare feat by turning one of the most contagious parasites into a vaccine-delivering body. The group conducted the trial with the help of 200 mosquitoes.

Read full story
Watervliet, NY

Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Longtime Watervliet residents Richard and Patricia Crinigan were remembered fondly at a special ceremony dedicating a bell memorial in their honor. The memorial, featuring an 1872 Meneely Bell manufactured in the city of Watervliet, was constructed over the summer at a park located on Third Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Read full story
2 comments

Donald Trump's twitter account reinstated after 20 months by Elon Musk: An 'Online-poll' said he should return

Return of 45th President of US has internet flooded with memes. "On Biden’s birthday, Free speech for all?" An action largely anticipated after the tech mogul Elon Musk took over Twitter, it’s done - Donald Trump is back on the microblogging site. Trump's.

Read full story
44 comments

#RIPTwitter, #GoodbyeTwitter trend after Elon Musk shuts company offices & locks everyone out due to 'mass-resigns'

The company's buildings have been temporarily closed. The crisis at Twitter reached a new peak on Thursday night as employees were reported to have rejected Elon Musk’s ultimatum to keep working for the business, threatening its ability to keep operating: "Stay with the company “working long hours at high intensity" or quit with three months’ severance pay."

Read full story
9 comments

Manchester United owners to sell club amid backlash after Ronaldo's exit

Manchester United owners to sell club amid backlash after Ronaldo's exit: Apple and David Bekham in race to buy Glazer family will hold auction, expected price of £5.8 billion.

Read full story

Google Maps to get s live-view and Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade: Real time visuals & navigation on camera

All these new features will be available starting this week to both, Android and iOS users. A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event.

Read full story

Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe

Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.

Read full story
277 comments

After India, US to ban TikTok too? FBI director and senators claim TikTok is a spying tool for China, flag it

Now, White House will be taking upon the issue and investigate. After Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers last week that he has national security concerns about TikTok’s operations in the U.S., two US senators have called TikTok a Chinese surveillance tool.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy