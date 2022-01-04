Top 10 List of Bizarre Products in The History That Made Millions

Photo by Rabie Madaci on Unsplash

Now and then, we see millionaires pop on the internet and the story of them being associated building a brand.

In 2020, we are honored with current digital technology, which can help us learn skills and make money. There are multiple online businesses that we can start right now and be profitable.

But in the 20th Century and early 2000s, this was not the case. People had to come up with ideas on their own with less access to business knowledge and information. After starting a business, marketing was the most challenging job.

But yet some people came with weird and bizarre products that made them millionaires back then.

After reading this ‘Top 10 List of Bizarre Products That Made Millions’. You might consider not to throw your future business ideas into that trash bin.

Wish Bones

Source: Instagram

Wish-Bone is a fork-shaped bone that was used to make wishes. People would have to make a wish and pluck the Bone from each end. The one who gets the larger part of the Bone is considered ‘lucky,’ and his/her wish would come true.

The wish-Bone concept stuck with its creator ‘Ken Ahroni’ back in 1999 when he was at a Thanksgiving party, and there was one wish left on the table. He wondered why people should settle with one (or) two wishbones?

He thought, why not create artificial wishbones which could replace the actual one’s and then people would have more than one wishbone to make a wish from.

In 2004 he started a shop and built a website to sell these Wish Bones. Ahroni has said to over millions of units of wishbones.

iFart

Photo by Thom Bradley on Unsplash

iFart is an application that started in 2008. This app was all about creating fart noises. There were different options for fart noises, and people were asked to pay to listen to these ‘fart sounds.’

Joel Comm was the man behind creating and launching iFart. Back then, it was one of the top 100 downloaded apps on Apple’s app store. In the beginning, the app was charging $0.99 as a subscription for the fart noises.

Over time, the app alone made over $10,000 per day with its paying customers. In 2011 the actor George Clooney mentioned that he loved fart jokes and had iFart app on his mobile. Later he got featured in the app.

Still today, this app is available on the internet and is free to download. It is said to have thousands of subscribers base and has made over 1 million dollars.

Pet Rock

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Pet Rock is just what it sounds. A rock that can be considered as a pet. This concept of ‘Pet Rock’ was created by Gary Dahl, an American copywriter, and editor.

How Storytelling and Mismarketing Made $15 Million Dollars

Taking You Back To 1970'srahulthakursingh.medium.com

Pet Rock was started as a joke when Dahl was sick of his friends, complaining about taking care of their pets. This is how he came up with the idea of keeping a rock as his pet.

In 1975, he started to sell his idea by creating a product called ‘Pet Rock.’ It became a fad within the average public. The first six months of Pet Rock launch sold over 1 million units charging around $4 per unit.

Pet Rock as a product consisted of a Rock, Cardboard box, Wood shavings, and a Pet Manual. The customers felt attached to the rock, and due to Dahl’s excellent storytelling, he made his product connect with them.

Pet Manual was the actual product when compared to the rock sold in ‘Pet Rock.’ The digital manual is available here. After reading the full manual, you will applaud the genius behind writing an authentic and light-hearted comedy script by Gary Dahl.

Pet Rock never tricked people into believing they were getting a real pet. Instead, all it wanted was people treating rock as their pet. Dahl mentioned in many interviews that he wanted people to forget about his ‘Pet Rock fad.’ But it didn’t happen, he is still remembered for the Pet Rock till date, and he died at the age of 78.

Doggles

Source: Instagram

Doggles are dedicated sunglasses for dogs. The glasses were designed to fit a dog’s face and protect it from the sunlight.

Roni Di Lullo is the inventor behind the ‘Doggles.’ This idea of producing UV protected sunglasses for the dog came when she noticed her dog wasn’t comfortable looking around during the day sunlight.

Roni was a software developer in Hewlett Packard in 1997. She initially tried to designed Doggles from multiple sunglasses and swimming glasses. The first success hit through when she designed dog-suited glasses on her CAD software. Soon she came up with the final prototype, patented it, and started selling them.

Doggles were sold at under $20 each. These glasses became a fashion accessory for the dogs, and luckily for Roni, she made millions of dollars by them.

Snuggie

Source: Instagram

Snuggie is a full body length sleeved blanket for your winter comfort. The product was a perfect alternative for a winter blanket on a couch.

In 2008, Snuggie was initially seen in the market, and people started connecting with it. Soon it became a fashion statement when pop artists began to wear snuggies. There were multiple events aired on the Televisions where people showed up in snuggies.

According to American Express, Snuggie’s original idea was from a guy called Gary Clegg, who started to sell something similar to Snuggie, which was named ‘The Slanket.’

According to the official Snuggie website, they have sold over $30 million units and are still available on the internet.

Santa Mail

Photo by Onlineprinters on Unsplash

Santa Mail is a concept of sending personalized handwritten mails to children from Santa Claus during Christmas. To make it seem more relevant, every letter you receive will be marked as shipped from North Pole, Alaska.

Byron Reese was the brain behind starting this business. In 2001 as the company was officially launched, Reese sold over 10,000 letters all over North America.

SantaMail.org still sells such personalized letters online. In 2005 they came up with a concept of delivering personalized Santa Letter to children on their birthday.

And Guess What? Thousands of parents poured their money to get the service, and Reese made over 1 million dollars and sent over 500K letters through Santa Mail.

Antenna Balls

Source: Instagram

An idea to cover the top of your car antenna with a ball made Jason Wall famous and a well-deserving millionaire. In 1999, a commercial aired known as ‘Jack in the Box’ from a fast-food chain company. Soon this ad gave inspiration to Wall, and he came up with the idea of Antenna Balls.

In the beginning, Wall made some basic smile ball designs and sold its store by the store in California. He ended up selling four million balls through car dealerships, convenience stores, and a few repair garages. Later he was fortunate enough to get an opportunity to sell through national retail chains like Walmart.

Soon Wall was proclaimed as the self-made millionaire who earned money by selling over five thousand antenna balls every month.

Flowbee

Source: Instagram

An electric vacuum cleaner attachment made to cut your hair became popular in the 1980s. Rich Hunts was the designer and developer behind this product.

His efforts right fit in this phrase, ‘playing around with vacuum cleaners got him hooked.’

The idea came up when Hunts saw a man on TV cutting his hair by standing upside down. Soon he worked on his vision and started to sell his products in his garage after better customer feedback and reviews. He continued Flowbee and sold over 2 million units by 2000.

Google searches around Flowbee are still pretty high, according to ‘Allure.’

How Did A Music Company Made An $85 Million Meme Page Deal

You may have missed the smartest move in music historymedium.com

Slinky

Photo by Adam Valstar on Unsplash

This is one of the most popular product on this list. I am sure you might have either seen it (or) played with it. The idea of the Slinky came across to Richard James. While he was working as a naval officer and he noticed how a tension spring moved up and down when it was dropped on the ground.

James, along with his wife Betty, started to work on this invention. Betty came up with the name ‘Slinky.’ The prototype of the product was an 80-feet of wire designed into a two-inch spiral spring. In 1945 when James launched the first 400 units of Slinky. It sold within 90 minutes, and people loved it. Over the years, he was able to make over $200 million by selling Slinky.

Slap Bracelets

Source: Instagram

Slap Bracelets is another popular on this list and the favorite toy for many kids. These bracelets were a stainless steel bistable spring bands. They came in multiple colors and designs.

With one whip of this bracelets on your wrist, it seals around your wrist, and everybody loved it.

Stuart Andrews was the inventor of Slap Bracelets. According to the New York Times, Anders was in his father’s shop, playing with a steel ribbon. He was a school teacher before launching Slap Bracelets. In the late 1980’s it became popular, and Stuart made millions out of it.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions.

Originally Published on:- https://themakingofamillionaire.com/top-10-list-of-bizarre-products-that-made-millions-9ddfa8dd4e4d