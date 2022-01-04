When You Attend a Paid Instagram Growth Coaching Call

Are coaching calls legitimate? What will happen when you implement their strategies?

An Instagram conversation regarding a coaching call (Screenshot by author)

Assuming you’re a regular Instagram user, then it’s most likely that you’ve heard of terms such as coaching calls, one-on-one mentorships, one-on-one growth training, or calls to join X growth academy.

From individual influencers to themed pages, it seems every other Instagram account out there either promotes a service or a product related to growing on Instagram. There is no doubt that this online world is full of fake people and there are tons of scammers and so-called gurus who are trying to hop in and take advantage of some ambitious Instagram users looking for growth.

My Account and Their Initial Encounters With Me

I started an Instagram account in the middle of lockdown and challenged myself to grow it without any paid ads or shout outs.

While I was working at my regular job, I didn’t have the time to maintain that account, and it clearly showed up in the follower count. Even though my Instagram activity was less, I didn’t stop receiving spam messages in my DMs regarding Instagram growth, coaching calls, and mentorships.

These messages were copy-pasted and sent by random influencers and pages. I would usually respond to a few such DMs which looked genuine and came from a real account.

As I got to spend more time on my Instagram feed, I was continually seeing people talking about their success on Instagram and offering a coaching call. Be it stories, feed, posts, IGTV, regular videos… everywhere people were promoting their Instagram growth coaching calls, mentorships, and courses.

How I Booked My First Coaching Call on Instagram

It was a normal day of work — I got distracted, and somehow opened my inactive Instagram account.

I received a promotional message from this person who was managing a themed page. I found it interesting and I responded as I usually do. We had a fairly good conversation and finally, I got a chance to attend a free coaching call by him. Here’s how it went.

Free coaching call on Instagram (Screenshot by author)

Okay, now I feel guilty for saying paid Instagram growth coaching call in the title. But initially, they were charging somewhere around $20 because I was from India. Later he decided to give a free coaching session in return for a testimonial. On the other hand, I didn’t want to spend a dime and at the same time, I was eager to learn something new.

Since I was aiming for major growth on Instagram, I was desperate to learn some secret Instagram formulas to grow without spending money. The next day I hopped onto a call with him, and I was looking forward to learning something new and maybe implement strategies that actually work.

I was expecting a one-on-one video call with him. At the last moment, he asked for my number, and we did a Whatsapp audio call. That call lasted over one hour, and during that whole time, he did most of the talking, and I was told to note down some key points mentioned by him.

What happened during the coaching call?

I will be honest with you, this person never called himself an Instagram guru. However, he promised to help me grow my account on Instagram. In this one-hour session, most of the time was focused on assessing my Instagram theme page, and later he shared a few secret strategies to grow on Instagram.

I did write all the points mentioned during the call, but unfortunately, I lost that piece of paper. I can easily remember what he recommended. Here are the step-by-step points of our coaching session:

First, he started the session by giving insight into my Instagram username and logo. He suggested that I design a premiere logo with dark colors included in it.

After the logo and username, he suggested that I curate my bio with keywords and emojis.

Next, he talked about how to find content ideas, design posts, and follow a color pattern for my page.

His advice to copy someone’s content sounded so lame. The idea of creating better Instagram posts using someone else’s content with a better design was too common. (According to him, to create better content, copy the content, and design a better post than the original one.)

Next was the engagement game. I was excited to hear about this because this was the main reason why I was on this call. (Back then I had 20 posts published but got little to no traction as expected.)

Again, he came up with the regular and cliche advice on engagement like commenting on top recent posts (in the hashtags), upload posts regularly, follow and un-follow people, use proper hashtags, and write long captions. This was already available on YouTube and Google. (At this point, I would have kicked myself if I had paid money for this.)

He was not done yet, after a good 40 minutes into the call. He told me that he is going to share some top engagement strategies and promotional tactics, which always work.

To spike up my Instagram post’s engagement, he recommended me to join Telegram and use an engagement network called Executive Mafia.

Before this call, I had little awareness of spammy DM groups, but I knew they never really work. Executive Mafia was still the same concept but it was a little different.

Executive Mafia is an influencer network on Telegram where hundreds of people join for engagement, and people are liking, commenting, and sharing each other’s posts. This helps those hundreds of accounts to get more likes and comments which represented better engagement.

For the moment, my mentor advised me to join an engagement group for free and participate . The key point to be noted here was that most engagement should happen within one hour of uploading a new post.

The key point to be noted here was that most engagement should happen within one hour of uploading a new post. After sharing these engagement tricks, he suggested that I opt for paid shout-outs for even better growth. He shared the list of Instagram accounts offering promotions. (I was not into it, so I ignored them.)

And that’s it! Our coaching call/session ended, and he said he would be open to any help and clarifications in the future.

What Happened When I Implemented the Strategies From the Coaching Call?

In the middle of lockdown, I was working from home, and I had a lot of spare time to manage my Instagram page. I chose to act on those strategies shared in the call. I knew most of the strategies shared were either obvious or too common in social media marketing — yet I went ahead with it and this time I gave it a real shot.

After getting done with the basic stuff like updating my bio, creating a theme for my account, curating content, and adding proper hashtags; I signed up for Executive Mafia and got into some engagement groups. To start engaging, you need to book a slot in advance, and later you get a notification five to ten minutes before the engagement round begins on Telegram.

Booking a slot for an engagement round in Telegram (Screenshot by author)

There were different types of engagement on Telegram as per my experience:

Rounds where multiple Instagram accounts would like each other’s new posts

Rounds where multiple Instagram account would comment four to five words on each other’s new posts

I participated in the round where I had to like other people’s posts, and one golden rule here was that you need to upload a new post with proper hashtags at least 10-20 minutes before the start of the engagement round. Due to the fake engagement, my posts were getting 100-200 likes within 30 minutes of their upload.

If you know anything about the Instagram algorithm, then you would surely know that Instagram favors new content with higher engagement.

I saw a little spike in my post reach, and my posts were shown to more people. But after a couple of weeks, my growth wasn’t significant, and I became frustrated and disappointed. I uninstalled the Telegram app and never participated in any engagement groups until now. Using those groups was manipulating the Instagram algorithm and it came at a cost. Regular participation in the engagement rounds led to multiple action blocks and a temporary ban on my account.

The temporary ban on my Instagram account (Screenshot by author)

All my efforts and the consequences of my actions resulted in negligible growth. Thus I left the account for its show, removed the content, and never worked on that account until now.

My Final Call on Instagram Coaching Calls

After my first coaching call, I did attend a couple more coaching calls. They were either promoting an Instagram service or a paid course. I didn’t find any value in them. My motivation to grow on Instagram sunk and I never again believed in those spam coaching calls and mentorships.

The sad and well-known truth is that most of these coaching calls are nothing but a gimmick to steal your money and make you fake promises of Instagram fame. Despite saying that most of them are useless, only a few training courses focus on a point-to-point practical approach towards growing as a brand on Instagram. But the impact of this training and coaching call is heavily dependent upon you taking any action. No actions lead to no results.

But honestly, I wouldn’t recommend that anyone book a paid coaching call or buy a course for $97. Everything is readily available for free on the internet.

I don’t recommend strategies like joining engagement groups, using fake accounts, gaining counterfeit followers and likes, and using bots for mass story viewing. All these tactics are meant to game the Instagram algorithm. Over the years, Instagram has changed its policies and pushed limitations on spam accounts and such spam activities. Instead of finding a way to play against the algorithm, it will be easier to work with the algorithm and grow on the platform.

Being legitimate and compliant with Instagram helps your account stay for the long run and your account will gain traction using the right growth strategies.

