Surviving in an Automation Based Future?

It’s inevitable to say that automation has already impacted each of our lives, and I think 15–20 years from now, we can barely imagine a life with no automation.

Now, what does automation means to the job industry?

Well, a certain amount of new jobs will be created in the market, but it is not certain that whether this number could cover up for the number of job losses that happened due to automation. Anyways it’s another topic for discussion.

As an individual, if you’re finding it hard to position yourself in this ever-growing technology, then I think we need to sit back and create habits that can help us sustain in the upcoming ‘automation-based’ future.

In this article, I will be sharing few tips for every individual, no matter what field you’re in. I am currently trying to do this to sustain myself, and I hope to share it here with you guys.

1) Indulge the 5-Hour Rule in your life

The 5-hour rule is a learning technique first implemented by Benjamin Franklin. Even today, billionaires like Bill Gates use this exact method to keep learning and keep growing.

In this technique, you will be spending 5 hours per week learning something new. To learn something for 5 hours, you will spend 1 hour per day for five days in a week to keep your learning constant and give yourself enough opportunity to get well-equipped with the subject.

Those who might ask what is the best time to learn stuff? Then I would recommend you to:-

Find time in early mornings, maybe after your daily jog/workout, and spend 40–60 mins on learning

Or else create some free time, especially after work, and try to at least get 30 mins into learning if not 60.

For those who are asking, what should I learn?

I think for everybody the answer will be different. So to make it clear interms of where you should invest your 5 hours each week will be answered in the following subheadings.

2) Focus on Improving Your Career Skillsets

I know many of you would be asking, ‘What To Learn?’

The answer is simple and also, at the same time, different for everyone. Not everyone is taking the same road with their career, but you should know what you want to become in the next 10–20 years.

You can surely guesstimate skills which are extremely important and relevant to your career.

Some of the skills you need for your career could be relevant to what you’re doing right now, and some may become relevant in the future. So hence focus more on building a skill set that suits your career now and further.

If you take me as an example, I am a digital marketer, and I have been lot focusing on these two types of skills:-

Technical skills:- I have started to learn how to design and edit videos using templates. I know this skill isn’t much necessary for marketers, but since I used to interact with designers while I was at my job. I soon realized that it would make my life lot easier if I know how to design, whether (or) not I would be particularly doing most of my designs.

I have started to learn how to design and edit videos using templates. I know this skill isn’t much necessary for marketers, but since I used to interact with designers while I was at my job. I soon realized that it would make my life lot easier if I know how to design, whether (or) not I would be particularly doing most of my designs. Soft skills:- Stuff like learning how to present any report and how to build relationships with clients. These are something that I thought I wouldn’t need to learn when I was at a job. But since now I am freelancer and I realized that building such soft skills is important for everyone. In the end it’s helping your career maybe not now, but maybe in 5–10 years down the line.

3) Decrease Your Domain Dependence

As much as I spend time focusing on career skills, it’s also important to build skills unrelated to your domain.

If you’re asking why?

Did you know that over 81 million lost their jobs due to the recent pandemic, and also, there is a list of industries struggling to cope with the pandemic effects.

Now assume, If you belonged to one of those industries and all this while you have spent most of your life building skills that are only relevant to your industry. So what’s gonna ahead for you

Once you lose a job/business in which you invested all of it, then it’s harder to crawl back and keep on going.

I know most of you might be thinking, why not focus and build a pandemic-proof/future-proof career?

Haha! The world is changing daily.

New businesses are emerging, new softwares are being developed, new kinds of people are coming to the market, also people will keep adapting to these changes.

Hence, despite knowing where our society (or) world is heading to, I think there is still some uncertainty that cannot be answered.

Remember, cryptocurrency was not considered a standard investment option a decade ago.

Remember, art was not sold and bought through NFT’s five years ago.

Remember, people didn’t start writing on Web 3.0 seriously until this year.

Hence there is some uncertainty as to where we’re heading in terms of 10–20 years from now. So I think it’s equally important to decrease your domain dependency and especially even more so if your domain is under the radar of being taken over by automation.

4) Focus on Analytical Thinking

This is less often talked about (or) at least I didn’t get to hear it a lot.

Do you know the reason why a chairperson can’t lose their job in a blink when compared to a lower-wage employee with lesser experience who could lose a job just like that?

I think said my answer lies in the above lines. It’s ‘experience’.

But what experience brings to the table?

Experience brings solutions relevant to the problem, and it’s most probably a data-driven solution. To solve complex problems, you must need experience, but the experience is not a merge number like ten years, 15 years to show on a resume.

What’s the point if you are running through your days without having to deal with complex problems. If so, you are not building any problem-solving abilities. Hence that’s the reason why a top-tier chairperson isn’t vulnerable to losing their positions compared to a regular employee. Also I knew there is another side of the talk, but for

This drew me to the point that people need to enhance their problem-solving abilities via analytical thinking. The key to survive and succeed in an automation-based future is to know how to deal and break down your opportunities.

Analytical thinking does helps you with that and it is something which you could only learn:-

When you choose to take that extra stride to get better results

When you stumble across hurdles that can make/break your business

When you approach each action with data rather than mere instinct and hope

Wrap Up

I think I have talked enough about how one could survive in an automation based future.

I am curious to know answers from you people, and probably I am positive that you can come up with some valuable suggestions. Hence feel free to comment.

For now, my conclusion is that everyone should focus on ‘constant learning’ to grow a step ahead each day.

