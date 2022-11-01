Don’t Ignore the Oklahoma Governor’s Race

Ragon Steele Ragon Steele

One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the Governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester is challenging current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmiesters tenure.

One of the most startling positions claimed by a candidate for governor is what Hofmiester’s spokesperson for the State Department of Education had to say about the bathroom use in in our state schools. She states “Oklahoma Public Schools must allow students to use the bathroom of their choice based on gender identity, and cannot restrict bathroom access based on biological gender”! Hofmiester later dodged the question when she said, “It is important that we continue to focus on the fact that many of the kids in Oklahoma are bullied”. This could be two separate issues with the regular bullying issue being something that has been going on for years and that is part of our growing up and learning to defend ourselves.

Another thing that has crept into the conversation of the Governor’s race is that about the teacher shortage in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester said she had a plan that would pay college students during the teaching phase of their degree program. This would only touch a small group of teaching candidates a year. There are many potential teachers some with PHD’s or some Masters degrees that want to teach. What is the problem? Just like Biden’s oil program, there are too many restrictions and steps to become a teacher in Oklahoma with many people that are highly qualified and want to teach. Another thing to consider is the fact that there are thousands of certified teachers in Oklahoma that are not currently teaching. Why? Poor management at the school administrator level. Teachers want to be able to do their job without having to have a few students destroy the learning environment. This saddled with administrators that are afraid to do their job and help the teacher maintain order in class. Why would a teacher want to teach in an environment like this? A second reason is the pay that teachers receive.

Lastly, Hofmiester’s position on abortion is confusing. Hofmiester, a few years ago was in favor of the Oklahoma Abortion Ban Law. She now says it is a choice between the person her doctor and her minister. Quite a change. This leads us to wonder about her change of positions. It brings up her change of the political party she now represents. Also, the change of thinking about raising taxes on the Oklahoma people. It also brings up where the millions and millions of dollars are coming from to run the “ATTACK” ads against Governor Kevin Stitt. Hofmiester as State Education Superintendent certainly takes credit for any successes she has had and points a finger straight at the Governor for any failures that she has had. As of October 27, 2022 it was noted that Hofmiester likely “violated Oklahoma’s ethics laws by using her official, state funded biography webpage to promote her election campaign”, said Curtis Schube, a lawyer at the Dhillon Law Group.

