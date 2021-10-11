4 Dangerous Places to Live in Los Angeles, CA

Sterling Davis/Unsplash

Living in Los Angeles, CA, is a dream for many. Its welcoming climate, inclusive culture, friendly atmosphere, and plethora of fun activities make it a city few can resist.

Undeniably, it’s one of the safest cities in America. However, no city is void of crime, which means that there are dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, which are far from a safe environment to live in.

What follows is a list of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles for 2021. The rankings are calculated based on the number of violent crimes per 100,000 people for each neighborhood, compared to the Los Angeles violent crime average.

#1. Chinatown

Chinatown, a commercial center for Chinese and other Asian businesses with a population of 23,676 is considered to be the most dangerous neighborhood in Los Angelos. That's because it has a crime rate of 305% greater than the Los Angeles average.

The amount of violent crimes per population is also reportedly really high: 2,962 crimes per 100,000 people. Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery, and assault.

Not only is the neighborhood dangerous, but it is also quite expensive: the cost of living is considered to be 34% more expensive than the US average.

#2. Civic Center-Little Tokyo

Second on our list, Civic Center/Little Tokyo is another dangerous area in Los Angeles, known as the administrative core of LA, serving as a home for the largest concentration of government employees in the United States.

The neighborhood has a population of 3,457and exhibits a rate of 299% more crime than the Los Angeles average.

The number of violent crimes per 100 people is estimated to be around 2,921. Admittedly, it's not a safe place to walk alone at night.

#3. South Park

South Park is a commercial district in southwestern Downtown Los Angeles, which regularly comes in as one of the most crime-ridden neighborhoods in L.A.

Its total crime rate is equal to 269% higher than the average LA crime rate. More specifically, the chance of being a victim of property crime in South Park is 1 in 10, while the chance of being a victim of crime is 1 in 8.

Drug trafficking and gang activity also take place regularly in the area, which is why it is wiser to avoid exploring the neighborhood alone late at night or moving in the area if you’re a family with kids.

#4. Lincoln Heights

Last on our list is Lincoln Heights, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, which currently serves as a home to a high percentage of Latino, Asian, and Pacific Islander residents.

Its overall population is estimated to be around 2,763 people. Although Lincoln Heights is safer than the above-mentioned neighborhoods, it still has a high crime rate: 265% more violent crimes take place in the area compared to the Los Angeles average.

There's a lot of gangs and gang activity, and your chance of being a victim of crime in Lincoln Heights may be as high as 1 in 10.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/los+angeles-ca/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.