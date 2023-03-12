Horse Cave, KY

Sweeten your spring: Amish Donuts and Wildflowers in Mammoth Cave National Park and beyond

Rachelle Wright

Ya'll - we are so excited about the feeling this road-trip brings! Combining Amish donuts and beautiful spring wildflowers, in Mammoth Cave National Park and other Kentucky spots, is such a fun package. Here's some suggestions.

Fancy Amish donuts at Farmwald's Restaurant and Bakery in Horse Cave, KentuckyPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

First of all, using Interstate 65 as a base road to jump off of, we suggest two Amish bakeries that are just a few miles off the Munfordville and Horse Cave exits. R&S Bakery and Grocery is located at 235 Irvin Cemetery Road in Horse Cave, it's about halfway between exit 65 and exit 58 - so either route is a good one. If you're driving south, hop off exit 65. If you're coming from the south, zip off exit 58. The second bakery, right off exit 58 in Horse Cave is Farmwald's Restaurant and Bakery. Both are Amish owned and operated, where all of the donuts are made in house daily. We can't suggest a favorite because they are both just delicious! Plus, both bakeries prepare so many other great options that you'll want to check out. Pies, whoopie pies, fried pies, cookies, cheesecakes, sweet breads, savory breads, sour dough loaves and SO much more. It's just a little slice of heaven in the center of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZMCY_0lG1vU6f00
Spring wildflowers at Mammoth Cave National ParkPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

Since there are two great Amish bakeries in this one space, we suggest starting and ending your travels with them, fueling your wildflower adventures in between!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIY9f_0lG1vU6f00
The Jenny Wilson Byrd Hiking Trail in Munfordville, KentuckyPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

There are a few great trails in the area where spring wildflowers can be seen. For an accessible trail, we suggest the walking trail (asphalt) at Green River Park and Arboretum in Munfordville - which does lead into a more strenuous 4 mile hiking trail, the Jenny Wilson Byrd Hiking Trail that runs along the banks of the Green River to the Harry Wilson Park at Johnson Springs. If you plan to take the Jenny you might want to pack some hiking poles, there are some cables to help with the sudden elevation shifts along the river. Also, if when you're on your way through Munfordville, be on the look out for their beautiful cherry blossoms blooming. If you're there are the right time, they are beautiful in the spring.

Sloan's Pond Trail at Mammoth Cave National ParkPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

Another accessible trail is the Echo River Springs Loop Trail (concrete) inside Mammoth Cave National Park and the Sloan's Pond Trail (boardwalk) inside the Park as well. Trail information about the Park can be found here. Another trail, well known for wildflowers is the Cedar Sink Trail inside the Park. It does include metal stairs into the "sink" and back out - this is an area of the trail rich with wildflowers, so don't miss it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3dVB_0lG1vU6f00
Spring wildflowers in Mammoth Cave National ParkPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

Also, a little bit further off the Interstate 65 corridor is the Brigadoon State Nature Preserve. It's acres of old growth forest and the spring wildflowers along this trail, that borders Barren River Lake, are plentiful. We have recently written a blog about this area, so you can read more about it here before you plan your travels. And don't forget to stop by the second bakery after your wildflower adventures. You've going to need to fuel back up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLcX1_0lG1vU6f00
R&S Bakery and Grocery in Horse Cave, KentuckyPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

Just in case you need a nap and some accommodations after two bakery trips, we love the Horse Cave KOA and all of their options. They have tent camping sites, RV sites, cabins, treehouses, teepees and conestoga wagons as well. SO much fun. Their reservation website can be found here. And information about Hart County dining and more can be found here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOchk_0lG1vU6f00
Treehouses at Horse Cave KOA Mammoth CavePhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

Thanks for reading. We appreciate you being interested in our travel journals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mammoth Cave National Park# Wildflowers# Amish donuts# donuts# Kentucky

Comments / 0

Published by

Rachelle Wright is a farm-based travel enthusiast.

Munfordville, KY
663 followers

More from Rachelle Wright

Bowling Green, KY

Anna's Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green

We didn't set out to write a blog JUST about this one restaurant in Bowling Green - but our time with them was so great - here it is!. First of all, the sense of place you get from just walking up the steps to the entrance Anna's Greek Restaurant's building is very unusual. Their restaurant and venue is in a former place of worship, built in 1905 - purchased and renovated by the Qehaja family in 2016. As you can see from the photos, the architecture is beautiful and the interior details are eye-catching.

Read full story
4 comments
Fountain Run, KY

Fountain Run, Kentucky - 217 people who are doing the most

According to the 2010 census, 217 people were making Fountain Run, Kentucky their home. 19 people less than the 236 people reported to live there in the census at the turn of the century. Our expectations were honestly not that high when we decided to "drive through" the little town. But gosh, we are so glad we did and we have so much to report.

Read full story
2 comments
Barren County, KY

Best of the Barrens: a resort, farmer's cheese and Brigadoon

Barren is definitely not. In our travels we have discovered that Barren County has so many delightful destinations, here's a few. Barren River Lake State Resort Park surprised us in the best of ways. In full disclosure, we haven't met many state parks that we didn't love, but Barren is filled with lovely trails, a beautiful lake, and fabulous food. Plus it's in the beautiful countryside of Barren County, with rolling farmland and some delicious products (more about that at the end). Plus, just on the other end of the county you'll find the longest cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park.

Read full story
Hodgenville, KY

Abraham Lincoln, Cheeseburgers and Fudge

Hodgenville. A sweet little spot nestled in between Elizabethtown and Bardstown is where our 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, was born. When road-tripping through the area, we made four stops you might want to consider!

Read full story
Metcalfe County, KY

The Lighthouse Restaurant at Sulphur Well

A destination worth it's own road-trip through Kentucky is The Lighthouse Restaurant at Sulphur Well. Sulphur Well is located in Metcalfe County and is truly out in the "middle of no where" on the banks of the Little Barren River. If you're visiting Mammoth Cave National Park this deliciousness is 26 miles away. If you're at Barren River Lake State Park it is 35 miles from you!

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

A little trip to Rough River Dam State Resort Park

There is a little town in Kentucky called Falls of the Rough. It is home to Rough River Dam State Resort Park and a nice little lake restaurant. We've stayed at the resort with our kids, we've visited the park when attending an event at a venue nearby and we've also just driven through for the day.

Read full story
Edmonson County, KY

Edmonson County - why it’s the natural place to be for Valentines

Edmonson County, the #naturalplacetobe, is home to Mammoth Cave National Park & Nolin Lake State Park and the thousands of acres they span. BUT, did you know they are also home to amazing small businesses and SO many beautiful lodging options?? A trip to Brownsville will make a perfect Valentine’s roadtrip - whether it’s a car full of gal-pals, or your sultry significant other.

Read full story
Hart County, KY

An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky

In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.

Read full story
1 comments
Goodlettsville, TN

Road trip to a Tennessee pottery studio: Clay in the Woods

We recently traveled over the river and through the woods to one of the tip-top locales in Goodlettsville, Tennessee: Clay in the Woods. When an 81 year old that you love says that one thing they haven't learned to do yet is making pottery, then off to a pottery studio you go!

Read full story
Tompkinsville, KY

A new butcher in the house: Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky

Kentuckians have raised and processed their own animals since time began. And while there have been many changes in the last few generations, the pandemic now has most existing processors completely booked.

Read full story
1 comments
Monroe County, KY

A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties

We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.

Read full story
Green County, KY

You get a line, I'll get a pole - go with us to Grab, Kentucky

Grab-a-Hook Grill & Pay Lake is located in a little corner of Green County, called Grab. At Grab-a-Hook you can eat breakfast, lunch or dinner, fish, hang out and even shoot some pool. After talking to the owner it's clear that they pride themselves on being a place the entire family can hang out together.

Read full story
9 comments
Munfordville, KY

Walk Through Historic Munfordville

Right off I-65, Munfordville is an easily accessible town full of history, including 19th Century architecture, Civil War landmarks, makeshift hospitals, and stories of hidden tunnels. You can actually walk through all of this on the self-guided Old Munfordville Walking Tour! Experience all the charm of the town with local-recommended stops along the way.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Road Trip Gift Ideas: I-65 South

With a good playlist and a hand full of ideas, tickets, and some cash for those individually owned restaurants - time together is a gift! This is our second post of some of our favorite spots, organized by hubs, over this Christmas week to help you build an itinerary worth wrapping to put under the tree! This one includes spots off Exits 2-38 of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Road-trip Gift Ideas: I-65 Central

Time together is a gift. Especially with a good playlist and a hand full of ideas, tickets, and some cash for those individually owned restaurants (yep some have no card machines.)We'll be posting some of our favorite spots, organized by hubs, over this Christmas week to help you build an itinerary worth wrapping to put under the tree! This one includes spots off Exits 65, 58 and 53 of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.

Read full story
Greensburg, KY

Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky

Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.

Read full story
7 comments
Nicholasville, KY

Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels

Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.

Read full story
Glasgow, KY

The juxtaposition of Glasgow: roots sprinkled with shiny new bits

We love the juxtaposition surrounding Glasgow; the grounded roots of rural life sprinkled with the shiny bits of new cultures. The Glasgow/Barren County vibe works to preserve the best of their collective history, while also trailblazing new paths. They are a perfect old-school modern Kentucky Road-trip destination.

Read full story
Bardstown, KY

Road-tripping to Bardstown? Here's what we suggest.

We road-tripped to Bardstown and spent about half of an autumn day. We started with a breakfast at Pat's Place at 125 North Third Street. They are open for breakfast and lunch daily, starting at 8 am. As you can tell from this beautiful golden brown pancake, it was an excellent choice.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy