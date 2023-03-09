Bowling Green, KY

Anna's Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green

Rachelle Wright

We didn't set out to write a blog JUST about this one restaurant in Bowling Green - but our time with them was so great - here it is!

Flaming Saganaki fried cheese at Anna's Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green KentuckyPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

First of all, the sense of place you get from just walking up the steps to the entrance Anna's Greek Restaurant's building is very unusual. Their restaurant and venue is in a former place of worship, built in 1905 - purchased and renovated by the Qehaja family in 2016. As you can see from the photos, the architecture is beautiful and the interior details are eye-catching.

The chicken spinach meal at Anna's Greek Restaurant in downtown Bowling Green, KentuckyPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

At first glance we honestly wondered if their wowing interior was the star of the show - but with the arrival of our appetizers, we quickly realized that what was coming out of the kitchen was the real deal.

The surf & turf meal included a grilled beef filet tenderloin topped with garlic butter shrimp & served with seasoned vegetables & potatoes.Photo bykentuckyroadtrips.com

Because we wanted the great photos for you - we HAD to order the flaming Saganaki fried cheese appetizer, but because we always love to try domathes, we ordered those as well. Both were fabulous - but the less flamboyant stuffed grape leaves won the appetizer battle for us. And that tzatziki sauce, so fresh and delicious!Our entrees were fabulous and SO filling, but we still had to try the Greek Baklava, which was the perfect ending to this meal. Vilson, Anna's husband, came by to speak with us twice during the meal to make sure everything was as it should be. It was obvious to see that after 16 years of business they are still completely invested and attentive to every detail and every plate. Knowing their personal involvement in the daily operation also added to the familial sense of place for us.

Fountain Square Park in downtown Bowling Green, KentuckyPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

This spot is a fine dining experience, which would be the perfect ending to a day of road-tripping through Kentucky. After your meal would be a lovely time for a stroll through Fountain Square and their enlivened downtown. You can find out more about the Fountain Row section of town here.

Anna's Greek Restaurant in downtown Bowling Green, KentuckyPhoto bykentuckyroadtrips.com

We will definitely choose them again when we are in the area. Here's the link to their menu and more information about their venue. And here's a link to Anna's Facebook page in case you want to give them a follow and keep up with their latest info.Ready for more road-trip inspiration for this area? Read more about the Downing Museum and Baker Arboretum, Mammoth Cave or a recent gift-giving blog we wrote about Smiths Grove, Franklin and Bowling Green.

