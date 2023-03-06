Fountain Run, Kentucky - 217 people who are doing the most

According to the 2010 census, 217 people were making Fountain Run, Kentucky their home. 19 people less than the 236 people reported to live there in the census at the turn of the century. Our expectations were honestly not that high when we decided to "drive through" the little town. But gosh, we are so glad we did and we have so much to report.

Breakfast at Nannie Jo's Country Cookin' featured fresh hand patted sausage from the Downing Cattle Company in Fountain Run, Kentu Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

First things first, Nannie Jo's Country Cookin' is NOT to be missed. Fresh pork and beef raised right there at the Downing Cattle Company will be on your plate - unless you order their famous catfish of course. Nannie Jo herself talked with us for quite awhile during breakfast since we were there a bit after her regulars. She has been in the kitchen for 45 years and that was evident to us because the flavors were just right. Btw, when she's not there guess who keeps the kitchen running?? Her mom!! Yes, you read that right. We were wowed.

Nannie Jo's Country Cookin' in Fountain Run, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

We stopped by for breakfast and will return again some day for their lunch/dinner. Everyday they offer roast beef and fried catfish, plus a daily special. They offer a menu as well with the regulars. Word on the street is that Nannie's meringue pies are the best, but only available on the weekends. During the week there will probably always be some type of fruit pie available. If you only make one stop in Fountain Run, it should be Nannie's.

The General Store in Fountain Run, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

After breakfast, we walked over to the General Store, just a few door down. It was a TRUE old school general store filled with nuts, bolts, ropes by the foot, as well as a limited amount of groceries and housewares.

The Book Nook at the General Store in Fountain Run, Kentucky. Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

The most delightful thing was that they have a book nook for reading and enjoying a cup of coffee. If you've read about the Olesons in Little House on the Prairie or watched Ike and Corabeth Godsey run the store on Walton's Mountain, this stop will have you reminiscing.

The Shady Pine Cabin in Fountain Run, Kentucky - listing on VRBO tagged in blog Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

And if you're going to stay overnight in this area, we can't recommend Shady Pine on Barren River Lake enough. The cabin has such a retreat feel and we just appreciate all the work the owners and staff put into making it such a nice experience for those who stay.

The Shady Pine Cabin in Fountain Run, Kentucky - listing on VRBO tagged in blog Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Also, everyone at Nannie Jo's Country Cookin' wanted to make sure we shared here about the Fountain Run BBQ Festival that happens every spring. In 2023 it will be May 20th. There will be bbq vendors, craft vendors and a parade through town. Also that weekend there will be a concert in Fountain Run featuring the Kentucky Headhunters at The Slab. They offer camping spots and cabins, plus loads of other fun on regular days. Here's the info they are sharing about this night. I mean, who wouldn't want to see a concert on Bugtussle Road?

Information about the Kentucky Headhunter's concert at the Slab in Fountain Run, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

We also have blogs that feature Barren County, Glasgow and Scottsville, which are close to this area. They're something you might want to check out when plotting your course.