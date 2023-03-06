Best of the Barrens: a resort, farmer's cheese and Brigadoon

Barren is definitely not. In our travels we have discovered that Barren County has so many delightful destinations, here's a few.

Barren River Lake State Resort Park surprised us in the best of ways. In full disclosure, we haven't met many state parks that we didn't love, but Barren is filled with lovely trails, a beautiful lake, and fabulous food. Plus it's in the beautiful countryside of Barren County, with rolling farmland and some delicious products (more about that at the end). Plus, just on the other end of the county you'll find the longest cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park.

Barren River Lake State Resort Park Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Let's start with the delicious part - the Driftwood Restaurant is frequented for their salad and soup bar - plus their weekend dinner buffets. Their fried catfish is a fan favorite so we gave them both a try. The catfish was delicious and that homemade tarter sauce???? So tasty!

Fried catfish at the Driftwood Restaurant at Barren River Lake State Resort Park. Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

And that salad bar!! If you ever loved a good salad bar in the 70's and 80's, give this one a try. The food was beautifully presented, fresh and delicious. Also, the tomato and celery soup with cornbread - it's a must try!

The soup and salad bar at the Driftwood Restaurant in Barren River Lake State Resort Park Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

AND, just a few miles down the road is a creamy, dreamy spot that you must try on this road trip - Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese in Austin, Kentucky. We will probably write a blog just about them because there's so much to say, but it's a working dairy farm that produces a variety of cheeses from their milk.

Cheese board for an event at Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese at Austin, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Their farmstore is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm, but definitely check their website before making the trip. Also, they have accommodations at the farm if you would like to stay with them and see how it all works. Check their AirBnB's out here: Above the Cow's Parlor Pad; Unique and Authentic Farm Experience; & Farmhouse With a View on Mattingly Farm

Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese in Austin, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

The Brigadoon State Nature Preserve is also near with a one-mile hiking trail through a mature forest to the edge of the Barren River Lake. We have hiked there a few times. The spring flowers in the preserve are beautiful.

The trail at Brigadoon State Nature Preserve Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

It becomes a great spot to work off some of that deliciousness!

Spring wildflowers at Brigadoon State Nature Preserve in Barren County Kentucky. Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

We also have blogs that feature Fountain Run, Glasgow and Scottsville, which are close to this area. They're something you might want to check out when plotting your course.