Road trip to a Tennessee pottery studio: Clay in the Woods

We recently traveled over the river and through the woods to one of the tip-top locales in Goodlettsville, Tennessee: Clay in the Woods. When an 81 year old that you love says that one thing they haven't learned to do yet is making pottery, then off to a pottery studio you go!

Throwing pottery at Clay in the Woods Pottery Studio in Goodlettsville, Tennesee Photo by roadtripzee.com

A friend recommended Clay in the Woods and we see why. We arrived to a wood fire burning in the stove and the anticipation of creativity in the air. Our two hour session started with our instructor demonstrating/teaching as he created a vase that we eventually get to take home. Then we were each given three one-pounds balls of clay to shape into whatever circular object we'd like to create, or "manage" to create!

Glazed pottery in kiln at Clay in the Wood Pottery Studio in Goodlettsville, Tennessee Photo by roadtripzee.com

Without going into a lot of detail, the process is certainly one of both firmness and finesse, balance and vision. After time on the potter's wheel we ended up with small items that will be glazed and fired by the staff there. We can pick our pieces up in 3 to 4 weeks.

Project pieces at Clay in the Woods Pottery Studio in Goodlettsville, Tennessee Photo by roadtripzee.com

The pick up is a great excuse for yet another road-trip to Tennessee! Thanks for reading about this creative excursion. The link above is to the Facebook page of the studio. Give Ryan a call or shoot him an email and he will be happy to give you all of the options for a visit. He was great to work with. If you'd like more information about the area, check out Visit Goodlettsville.