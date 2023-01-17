A new butcher in the house: Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky

Kentuckians have raised and processed their own animals since time began. And while there have been many changes in the last few generations, the pandemic now has most existing processors completely booked.

Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Enter Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Only open since 2020, those who have used them as custom processors have been impressed. They offer lots of cuts in the shop, including beef, pork, chicken and more. Owner, Jordan Patterson Emmert will be happy to share loads of info you need to make a selection that is right for you and those in your household.

They raise beef, lamb and pork on their farm - which seems to also be the location of the butcher shop as well. If you visit, be cautious on the very rural one lane road that meanders beside Mill Creek. It is a beautiful drive.

Inside Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

They even offer some ready to eat foods. When we stopped by there were cartons of pinto beans and chili to go, what a fabulous idea for their customers. Those pintos looked like the slow simmered kind to us. Maybe seasoned with some delish pork?

Ready to eat selections at Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

We've tagged their website above and here's the link to their Facebook page. We're also leaving a pic of their biz card here for ease of getting in touch with them. They offer a variety of package sizes that will fit the needs of your household.

Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Bacon at Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Thanks for reading, we've also included this location in another write up about our trip through the rural Kentucky countryside. You can read more here.